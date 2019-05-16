Former top cop Harlock hits a hole-in-one at Peterborough Milton

Have your say

Long established Peterborough Milton member John Harlock, a well known former police officer in the city, hit a hole-in-one on the 16th playing in the Martin Bains Trophy Qualifier last week.

RESULTS ROUND-UP

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Mixed

Bert Gill Cup: 1 James Martin/Mary Martin 40pts; 2 Diahanne Gracey/Joey Hedman 40pts; 3 Lisa Johnston/Sean Johnston 40pts.

Ladies

April Weekend Medal: 1 Diahanne Gracey 109-34=75.

April Weekday Medal: 1 Thalia Martin 71-2=69.

May Weekend Medal: 1 Elaine Mankelow 93-18=75.

May Weekday Medal: 1 Sandra Stout 102-31=71.

Coronation Trophy: 1 Christine Laxton 99-28=71; 2 Thalia Martin 72-1=71.

PING Fourball Betterball: 1 Gill Preston/Georgia Sly 44pts; 2 Lesley McFarlane/Karen Trevor 40pts.

Seniors

Martin Bains Trophy Qualifier: Division One - 1 Rod Allerton 35pts; 2 Ted Dunn 35pts; 3 Jim Bragg 35pts; 4 Trevor Bradshaw 32pts. Division Two - 1 Paul Sproat 35pts; 2 Eddie Trevor 29pts; 3 Patrick Garner 29pts; 4 Tony Gamble 28pts.

Men

Woodcock Kirk Cup Qualifier: 1 Sav Fasulo/Martin Herson net 70.5; 2 Tom Bartlett/Rob Fredericks net 70.5; 3 Gary Noye/Alan Soper net 74.

NENE PARK

Ladies

Am-Am: 1 Karen Martin/JaneThompson (both Nene Park)/Lynn Exley (Gedney Hill)/Susannah Ivens (Elton Furze) 84pts.

Men

Peterborough Golf Repairs Trophy: 1 Craig Shelton 40pts; 2 Mark Turnbull 38pts; 3 Colum Burke 38pts.

Mixed

R&A 9 hole Challenge Qualifier: 1 Trevor Smith 18pts; 2 Neil Farrington 18pts; 3 Cath Hunt 18pts.

ELTON FURZE

Men

American Greensomes: 1 A. Young/L. Richardson; 2 L. Reed/L. Smith; 3 D. Clarke/B. Draper.

Midweek Medal: 1 Adam Brown; 2 Leo Brown.

Elton Furze 3, Cambridge Meridian 0 (Jock Stewart Memorial Trophy Foursomes, Elton Furze names only): Simon Roe/Jack Roe won 2&1; David Pope/Colin Bayliss won 3&2; Les Randall/Paddy Kelly won 5&3.

Seniors

Qualifier: Division One - 1 David Rothwell; 2 Pete Reynolds; 3 Andy Anderson. Division Two - 1 John Mayo; 2 Stephen Cook; 3 David West. Division Three - 1 Ken Green; 2 Colin Savage; 3 Alan Jones.

Elton Furze 2½, Ramsey 3½ (Elton Furze names first): David Pope/Mike Mitchell beat Chris Bateman/Colin Mann 5&3; David Tansley/Harvey Davenport lost to John Dunham/Mike King 1 down; Ernie Miller/Ken Green halved with Mike Robinson/Des Winder; John Thory/John Gibson beat Neil Stewart/Peter Topham 3 &2; Pauline Hurley/Roger Mayhew lost to John Bartram/Terry Cripps 3&2; Marion Thory/David West lost to Jimmy Bays/Steve Whittome 2&1.

Mixed

Elton Furze 3, Lakeside Lodge 3 (Elton Furze names first): David Pope/Janet Leitch lost to Michael Ord/Alison Ord 3 &2; Paul Eustace/Karin Henderson lost to Les Walters/Liz Walters 3&1; Nigel Jones/Marilyn Smith beat Nigel Inman/Liz Sheen 1 up; John Hurley/Trish Crighton beat Adrian Moore/Pauline Moore 6&5; George Walters/Trish Whittamore lost to Dave Bignall/Maureen Hagen 3 &2; Ernie Miller/Jenny Walters beat Martin Storey/Sally Richardson 3&1.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Colin Easson Trophy Qualifier: 1 Ken McCann 39pts; 2 Gabriel Aimes-McCormack 39pts; 3 Neil Baker 39pts.

Midweek Stableford: 1 Leon Wyche 39pts; 2 Anthony Mousley 39pts; 3 Richard Wilson 36pts; 4 Alex Fairbrother 36pts.

Ladies

Colin Easson Trophy Qualifier: 1 Dee Ginnity 37pts; 2 Ellie Haughton 36pts; 3 Sue Brand 35pts.

Seniors

Qualifying Stableford: 1 Keith Stafford 42pts; 2 Paul Thurman 42pts; 3 Lawrence McBride 40pts.

Jubilee Trophy: 1 Colin Bateman +6; 2 Neil Lowndes +3; 3 Lawrence McBride +3.