Former top cop Harlock hits a hole-in-one at Peterborough Milton

Pictured with Nene Park ladies captain Anne Curwen (left) is the winning team in the Ladies Am Am played at Thorpe Wood. From the left they are Susannah Ivens, Karen Martin, Jane Thompson and Lynn Exley. The event raised �455 for the lady captain's breast cancer charity.
Long established Peterborough Milton member John Harlock, a well known former police officer in the city, hit a hole-in-one on the 16th playing in the Martin Bains Trophy Qualifier last week.

RESULTS ROUND-UP

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Mixed

Bert Gill Cup: 1 James Martin/Mary Martin 40pts; 2 Diahanne Gracey/Joey Hedman 40pts; 3 Lisa Johnston/Sean Johnston 40pts.

Ladies

April Weekend Medal: 1 Diahanne Gracey 109-34=75.

April Weekday Medal: 1 Thalia Martin 71-2=69.

May Weekend Medal: 1 Elaine Mankelow 93-18=75.

May Weekday Medal: 1 Sandra Stout 102-31=71.

Coronation Trophy: 1 Christine Laxton 99-28=71; 2 Thalia Martin 72-1=71.

PING Fourball Betterball: 1 Gill Preston/Georgia Sly 44pts; 2 Lesley McFarlane/Karen Trevor 40pts.

Seniors

Martin Bains Trophy Qualifier: Division One - 1 Rod Allerton 35pts; 2 Ted Dunn 35pts; 3 Jim Bragg 35pts; 4 Trevor Bradshaw 32pts. Division Two - 1 Paul Sproat 35pts; 2 Eddie Trevor 29pts; 3 Patrick Garner 29pts; 4 Tony Gamble 28pts.

Men

Woodcock Kirk Cup Qualifier: 1 Sav Fasulo/Martin Herson net 70.5; 2 Tom Bartlett/Rob Fredericks net 70.5; 3 Gary Noye/Alan Soper net 74.

NENE PARK

Ladies

Am-Am: 1 Karen Martin/JaneThompson (both Nene Park)/Lynn Exley (Gedney Hill)/Susannah Ivens (Elton Furze) 84pts.

Men

Peterborough Golf Repairs Trophy: 1 Craig Shelton 40pts; 2 Mark Turnbull 38pts; 3 Colum Burke 38pts.

Mixed

R&A 9 hole Challenge Qualifier: 1 Trevor Smith 18pts; 2 Neil Farrington 18pts; 3 Cath Hunt 18pts.

ELTON FURZE

Men

American Greensomes: 1 A. Young/L. Richardson; 2 L. Reed/L. Smith; 3 D. Clarke/B. Draper.

Midweek Medal: 1 Adam Brown; 2 Leo Brown.

Elton Furze 3, Cambridge Meridian 0 (Jock Stewart Memorial Trophy Foursomes, Elton Furze names only): Simon Roe/Jack Roe won 2&1; David Pope/Colin Bayliss won 3&2; Les Randall/Paddy Kelly won 5&3.

Seniors

Qualifier: Division One - 1 David Rothwell; 2 Pete Reynolds; 3 Andy Anderson. Division Two - 1 John Mayo; 2 Stephen Cook; 3 David West. Division Three - 1 Ken Green; 2 Colin Savage; 3 Alan Jones.

Elton Furze 2½, Ramsey 3½ (Elton Furze names first): David Pope/Mike Mitchell beat Chris Bateman/Colin Mann 5&3; David Tansley/Harvey Davenport lost to John Dunham/Mike King 1 down; Ernie Miller/Ken Green halved with Mike Robinson/Des Winder; John Thory/John Gibson beat Neil Stewart/Peter Topham 3 &2; Pauline Hurley/Roger Mayhew lost to John Bartram/Terry Cripps 3&2; Marion Thory/David West lost to Jimmy Bays/Steve Whittome 2&1.

Mixed

Elton Furze 3, Lakeside Lodge 3 (Elton Furze names first): David Pope/Janet Leitch lost to Michael Ord/Alison Ord 3 &2; Paul Eustace/Karin Henderson lost to Les Walters/Liz Walters 3&1; Nigel Jones/Marilyn Smith beat Nigel Inman/Liz Sheen 1 up; John Hurley/Trish Crighton beat Adrian Moore/Pauline Moore 6&5; George Walters/Trish Whittamore lost to Dave Bignall/Maureen Hagen 3 &2; Ernie Miller/Jenny Walters beat Martin Storey/Sally Richardson 3&1.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Colin Easson Trophy Qualifier: 1 Ken McCann 39pts; 2 Gabriel Aimes-McCormack 39pts; 3 Neil Baker 39pts.

Midweek Stableford: 1 Leon Wyche 39pts; 2 Anthony Mousley 39pts; 3 Richard Wilson 36pts; 4 Alex Fairbrother 36pts.

Ladies

Colin Easson Trophy Qualifier: 1 Dee Ginnity 37pts; 2 Ellie Haughton 36pts; 3 Sue Brand 35pts.

Seniors

Qualifying Stableford: 1 Keith Stafford 42pts; 2 Paul Thurman 42pts; 3 Lawrence McBride 40pts.

Jubilee Trophy: 1 Colin Bateman +6; 2 Neil Lowndes +3; 3 Lawrence McBride +3.