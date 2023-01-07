Action from Yaxley (blue) v Spalding on New Year's Day. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Cuckoos sacked Seb Hayes earlier this week before he’d taken charge of a game after a disagreement over recruitment policy.

Hayes replaced long-serving boss Andy Furnell who stepped down because of personal reasons after a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Spalding on New Year’s Day.

A Yaxley statement issued on Friday evening read: ‘With immediate effect Sammy Mould has been appointed as the 1st team manager in an interim position until the end of the season.

‘Sammy has been in and around the club for the last few months assisting behind the scenes with Andy Furnell. He brings with him a wealth of experience from step 1 to step 5 football.

‘Lloyd Burton, Michael Allesbrooke and Peter Fosskitt will all remain in their present roles within the management team.’

Moulds takes charge of Saturday’s derby in the Northern Premier Midlands Division at St Neots.

Leaders Spalding United host Cambridge City (3pm), while third-placed Stamford AFC are at sixth-placed Harborough Town.

LOCAL NON LEAGUE FIXTURES

January 7

Northern Premier League

Premier Division Midlands: Cambridge City v Spalding Utd; Harborough v Stamford AFC; St Neots v Yaxley.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Leicester Nirvana v Deeping Rangers; Melton Town v Pinchbeck Utd; Wisbech Town v Newark & Sherwood Utd.

Premier Division South: March Town v Lutterworth Town.

Division One: Blackstones v Saffron Dynamo; Bourne Town v Dunkirk.

Thurlow Nunn League

