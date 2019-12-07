Yaxley score stunning success, rare defeat for Peterborough Sports, Stamford still top after late fight-back, a hat-trick and a red card for star of managerless Spalding win, Deeping Rangers, Peterborough Northern Star and Holbeach win in UCL and March Town are on the up

Yaxley FC secured their best win of the Southern League season by toppling high-flying Berkhamsted at the Decker Bus Stadium today (December 7).

Long-serving Dan Cotton’s 75th minute goal was enough to inflict just a second defeat of the season on the team in second place in Division One Central. The Cuckoos now move up to 13th.

It wasn’t such a good day for Peterborough Sports who went down 4-1 at Royston in the Premier Central Division. The scoreline flattered the hosts as the game was still 0-0 after 65 minutes. Dan Lawlor scored Sports’ consolation goal from the penalty spot in the 92nd minute.

Sports have now tumbled to 11th in a very competitive division after a first league defeat since October.

Stamford AFC remain top of the South East Division of the Northern Premier League after a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Chasetown.

The Daniels conceded early, but Harry Vince equalised with a 74th-minute penalty before Tom Siddons grabbed an 89th-minute winner.

Spalding United responded to the shock resignation of popular manager Matt Easton by trouncing Worksop Town 4-1 away from home. Kevin Bastos bagged a hat-trick for the Tulips, but was later sent off.

In the United Counties Premier Division Tom Garrick hit a hat-trick as Deeping Rangers pipped Rugby Town 3-2 and Josh Ford and Liam Adams netted as Holbeach won 2-1 at Wellingborough Town.

Liam Rodden and Craig Smith scored the goals as Peterborough Northern Star won 2-0 at struggling Pinchbeck. Star are now safely in mid-table, but Pinchbeck are next-to-bottom after eight defeats in a row.

March Town moved above Norwich CBS into fourth place in Division One North of the Eastern Counties League. Jack Rawson and Jack Friend scored the goals.

RESULTS

Saturday, December 7

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Central Premier Division: Royston Town 4, Peterborough Sports 1 (Lawlor)

Central Division One: Yaxley 1 (Cotton), Berkhamsted 0.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South-East Division: Chasetown 1, Stamford AFC 2 (Vince, Siddons), Loughborough Dynamo 2, Wisbech 0; Worksop 1, Spalding United 4 (Da Silva Bastos 3, J. Brownhill).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 3 (Garrick 3), Rugby Town 2; Pinchbeck United 0, Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Rodden, Smith); Wellingborough Town 1, Holbeach United 2 (Ford, Adams).

Division One: Aylestone Park 1, Blackstones 1 (Edmondson); Bourne Town 1, Sileby Rangers 1; Holwell Sports 4, Whittlesey Athletic 0.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town 2 (Rawson, Friend), Norwich CBS 0.