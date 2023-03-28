Yaxley sack their manager, County Cup Final for Spalding United
Relegated Northern Premier Midlands club Yaxley have sacked manager Sammy Mould after just over three months in in the job.
Mould was thought to be one of the youngest non-league managers in the country, but failed to arrest a miserable season for the Cuckoos who have just five points from 33 league games. They have won just once.
Well-known local football figure Lloyd Burton has replaced Mould, initially until the end of the season. Burton is a former manager of the now defunct Peterborough Northern Star club.
It’s a big night for Spalding United tonight as they take on Grantham Town in the final of the Lincs Senior Cup at Lincoln City FC (7.45pm).
Deeping Rangers are in United Counties Premier Division action at Leicester Nirvana this evening.