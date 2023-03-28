Sacked Yaxley boss Sammy Mould. Photo courtesy of Yaxley FC

Mould was thought to be one of the youngest non-league managers in the country, but failed to arrest a miserable season for the Cuckoos who have just five points from 33 league games. They have won just once.

Well-known local football figure Lloyd Burton has replaced Mould, initially until the end of the season. Burton is a former manager of the now defunct Peterborough Northern Star club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a big night for Spalding United tonight as they take on Grantham Town in the final of the Lincs Senior Cup at Lincoln City FC (7.45pm).