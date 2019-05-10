Whittlesey Athletic chase a quickfire cup double in one of 10 finals scheduled for the weekend

Whittlesey Athletic chase a quickfire cup double at Candy Street tomorrow (May 11, 5.30pm).

Whittlesey thrashed Cambs League side Over Sports 4-0 in the Cambs Invitation Cup Final at Histon FC on Tuesday (May 8) thanks to goals from Matt Heron (2), Scott Carter and Daniel Redhead.

And next up is a much tougher assigment against Peterborough League Premnier Division champions Moulton Harrox in the Peterborough Football Sports Development Fund Senior Cup Final (PFSDF), a competition formerly known as the PFA Cup with a final at Peterborough United FC.

The location might not be as glamorous, but a competitive clash is expected. Whittlesey finished the Premier Division season strongly to claim fifth place.

Before then the PFSDF Challenge Cup Final between Eye United and Uppingham kicks off at Candy Street (1pm).

Uppingham were runners-up in Peterborough League Division One so will start favourites to beat Eye who finished fifth 16 points behind their opponents. But Eye beat Division One champions Parson Drove in the semi-finals so must be respected.

It’s also a big day (May 12) for Peterborough Sunday Morning League side West Raven who chase the final part of a cup treble when tackling Northampton Queens Park in the Northants Sunday Final at Northampton Town FC.

The final of the Sunday Morning League Junior Cup between Bretton and Dreams Reserves is scheduled for Candy Street this weekend (10.30am).

Sunday also sees the Peterborough League Division Two play-off final between Cardea nd Eunice, Huntingdon, again at Candy Street (3pm).

There are 10 local cup finals in total including an under 16 girls final tonight (May 10) and four Peterborough & District Junior League finals at Stonald Field, Whittlesey tomorrow.

FIXTURES

FRIDAY MAY 10

CAMBS WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE

Under 16 League Cup Final: Cambridge City v Glinton & Northborough (7.30pm St Neots Town FC).

SATURDAY MAY 11

CHROMSPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

PFSDF Senior Cup Final: Moulton Harrox v Whittlesey Athletic (5.30pm Candy Street).

PFSDF Challenge Cup Final: Uppingham Town v Eye United (1pm Candy Street).

HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE LEAGUE

Under 9 Hereward Cup Final: Oundle Town Black v March Academy Soccer School (10am Stonald Field).

Under 9 League Cup Final: Peterborough Northern Star White v Deeping Rangers Blues (11am Stonald Field).

Under 10 Hereward Cup Final: Netherton United v Stamford AFC Young Daniels Yellow (10.30am Stonald Field).

Under 10 League Cup Final: Pinchbeck Colts Reds v One Touch Football (11.30am Stonald Field).

SUNDAY MAY 12

PETERBOROUGH SUNDAY MORNING LEAGUE

Northants Sunday Cup Final: Northampton Queens Park v West Raven (3pm Sixfields).

Junior Cup Final: Bretton v Dreams Reserves (10.30am Candy Street)

CHROMSPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Division Two Play-Off Final: Cardea v Eunice Huntingdon(3pm Candy Street).