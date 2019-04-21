Watson grabs winner on his 100th appearance for Yaxley, big points for Spalding and Wisbech, Deeping close in on second place, top 30 for Blackstones boss

Lost amid all the justified attention heaped on Evo Stik Southern League title winners Peterborough Sports, the efforts of Yaxley in the same Division One Central competition have often been overlooked.

The Cuckoos were promoted to step four level for the first time after winning the United Counties Premier Division title last season.

Lee CLarke has netted 30 goals for Blackstones this season.

Yaxley, under the management of former Posh player Andrew Furnell, have one of the smaller budgets and most certainly one of the smallest playing squads in the Evo Stik League, but they’ve achieved their aim of survival with ease.

Yesterday (April 20) they put a dent in Thame United’s play-off hopes by beating them 2-1 at the Decker Bus Stadium with Ross Watson claiming an 86th minute winner on his 100th appearance for the club.

Charley Sanders had earlier opened the scoring for a Yaxley side who are a creditable 12th, 14 points clear of the drop zone, with two matches to go.

It was a decent day for local clubs in the Senior East Division of the Northern Premier Division with Stamford AFC racing to a 4-0 win at AFC Mansfield and Wisbech Town and Spalding United picking up a useful point apiece in their relegation battle.

It was almost even better for Wisbech who led from the 54th minute to the 90th before settling for a 1-1 home draw with Pickering. Dan Swan had earlier saved a penalty for the Fenmen.

Neal Spafford equalised for Spalding in the second-half at Marske. Both clubs are now three points clear of the drop zone with two matches to go, but with only of the bottom two likely to go down because of AFC Mansfield’s demotion, they are both effectively two points from safety,

Deeping Ranagers need three points from two matches to be certain of an excellent second-placed finish in the United Counties Premier Division after two Callum Johnson goals secured a 2-1 win at Rothwell Corinthians.

Daventry were confirmed as champions following a 1-1 draw at Pinchbeck United for whom Alex Beck equalised 12 seconds into the second-half.

Liam Rodden equalised for Peterborough Northern Star in their 1-1 draw with Leicester Nirvana at the Branch Bros stadium and player-boss Lee Clarke grabbed his 30th goal of the season as Blackstones beat Holwell Sports 5-2 to seal a top five finish and a place in next season’s FA Cup. Clarke and Jake Pell both scored twice.

March took the lead at Thurlow Nunn Division One North leaders Harleston through Toby Allen, but went on to lose 5-1.

RESULTS

Saturday, April 20

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: AFC Mansfield 0, Stamford 4 (Challimor 2, Boachie, Morgan); Marske Utd 1, Spalding Utd 1 (Spafford); Wisbech Town 1 (Hilliard), Pickering Town 1.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Kidlington 0, Peterborough Sports 2 (M. Jones, Sane); Yaxley 2 (Sanders, Watson), Thame United 1.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Kirby Muxloe 0, Holbeach United 5; Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Rodden), Leicester Nirvana 1; Pinchbeck United 1 (Beck), Daventry Town 1; Rothwell Corinthians 1, Deeping Rangers 2 (Johnson 2).

Division One: Birstall United Social 1, Huntingdon Town 2 (Orrell, Sulima); Blackstones 5 (Clarke 2, Bates 2, Papworth), Holwell Sports 2; Bourne Town 0, Irchester United 4.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Harleston Town 5, March Town 1 (Allen).