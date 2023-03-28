For the Poppies, it was a fourth draw in a row and a third goalless stalemate on the bounce as their concerning lack of punch in the final third continued.

They remain firmly entrenched in an ever-tightening battle for survival, although another point has put them three clear of the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North.

For Sports, the draw maintained a steady unbeaten run that has seen them pull clear of danger.

Kettering's George Cooper cleared a late Michael Gash header off the line to ensure it ended goalless at Latimer Park

And, make no mistake, this was every inch a goalless draw.

It wasn’t easy for either side on a heavy Latimer Park surface.

There was no shortage of hard work and endeavour but the tough conditions ensured moments of quality were in short supply.

It was competitive but largely incident-free until the latter stages when former Poppy Connor Johnson was sent-off for kicking out at Ellis Myles after the pair tangled on the edge of Kettering’s area.

Up until then, there hadn’t been a great deal to write home about.

Kettering’s best chance of the game came in the first half when Sports’ Isaiah Bazeley could only head a cross to the far post into the area and Keaton Ward took it on the volley but dragged the effort wide.

At the other end, Sports’ approach play was neat enough but they didn’t trouble Peterborough United loanee Will Lakin in the Kettering goal with another ex-Poppy Jordon Crawford having a well-struck shot blocked by Brad Gascoigne.

Things didn’t really improve after the break either.

Kettering huffed and puffed but the reality was they failed to register a single attempt on target.

And it was Sports who created the two clear chances in the second period.

Firstly, the lively Josh McCammon got in the clear on the left side of the area and Lakin produced an excellent stop to keep his shot out.

And then, in the latter stages, player-manager Michael Gash almost won it when a header from McCammon’s cross was cleared off the line by the excellent George Cooper.

This is one that won’t live long in the memory.

Quite how important the point will be, particularly from Kettering’s point of view, will be known in around six games time as their fight to survive heads for a tense climax.

Kettering: Lakin; Myles, Cooper, Gascoigne, Sharpe; Stohrer, Forsyth; Hill (sub Bennett, 85 mins), Ward (sub Scott, 90 mins), Sheriff (sub Sault, 74 mins), Lewthwaite. Subs not used: Hogg, White.

Peterborough Sports: Crook; Bazeley, Jones, Johnson, Fox; Kennedy (sub Alban-Jones, 63 mins), Lawlor; Crawford, Sani (sub Jarvis, 76 mins), McCammon; Gash. Subs not used: Nicholson, Williams-Lowe, Gyamfi.

Referee: Andrew Humphries.

Bookings: Sheriff, Crawford, Myles (all fouls).

Sending-off: Johnson (violent conduct).

Man-of-the-match: George Cooper.