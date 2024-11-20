Michael Gyasi (orange) in action for Sports in their FA Trophy second round win over Chelmsford City last weekend. Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough Sports have crucial back-to-back National League North home games before they become long-distance travellers.

The city side host mid-table Spennymoor Town at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm kick off) before entertaining bottom four side Radcliffe next Tuesday (November 26, 7.,45pm) as they seek to put even more daylight between them and the relegation zone.

Sports are currently five places and four points clear of Radcliffe who occupy the final relegation slot.

After the two home games Sports are in the North East to tackle South Shields on November 30 and then travel to the Lancashire coast to tackle Southport in a third round FA Trophy tie.

Michael Gash (right) joins in the celebrations during an FA Trophy win for Sports against Chelmsford City. Photo Darren Wiles.

Sports also have a trip to North Yorkshire to play Scarborough Athletic so it was a small mercy to see Tuesday night’s Northants Cup quarter-final at Northampton ON Chenecks postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Sports have a small squad for the level of football they play. They are likely to be without Port Vale loanee defender Ben Lomax on Saturday because of an ankle problem, although Barnsley loanee Bayley McCann is available after suspension.

"The games just keep on coming thick and fast," Sports joint-boss Michael Gash said: “It really is relentless, but that’s why we play the game and why we love it!

"The Southport draw in the FA Trophy means we have three very long trips coming in the next few weeks, but we will get on with it. We are playing well and getting good results which is a good thing before a busy run of games.

"We said beforehand we really could have done without the County Cup tie because we wouldn’t have had the players to make the changes we would have wanted to make.

"But two home games is a good chance for us to climb a bit further up the table, but Spennymoor are always decent at this level and they always play good football so I’m expecting a decent game.”