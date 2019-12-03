All the latest transfer news from around the web.

Transfer gossip as League One clubs eye deals - including Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley

It's December, which means the January transfer window is just around the corner.

1. Ex-Pompey man eyed by Premier League

Former Portsmouth youth product Jed Wallace has been linked with big-money move to Aston Villa. (The News)
2. Starlet to leave Sunderland

Various European clubs are eyeing a deal to sign 19-year-old Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka when the transfer window opens next month. (Shields Gazette)
3. Stanley man departs

Accrington Stanley midfielder Lewis Doyle has joined Curzon Ashton on loan. (Various)
4. Midfielder to depart Walsall

Kilmarnock and Southend are plotting to sign highly-rated Walsall winger Wes McDonald on a free transfer in January. (Football Insider)
