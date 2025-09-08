Top dog battle won by Netherton United as Deeping Rangers and Eye Rangers make surprising Senior Cup progress

Action from Bourne Town (claret) and ADC Rushden & Diamonds in the FA Trophy at the Abbey Lawn. The visitors won 2-0. Photo Dave Mears.

The Senior Cup battle between the unbeaten top two in the Peterborough Premier Division was won by Netherton United after a terrific tussle at the Grange.

The city side fell behind to Sawtry in their first round tie, but raced into a 3-1 lead before the visitors clawed a goal back in the last 10 minutes. Liam Whaley, Charlie Pywell and Frazer Garner scored for Netherton with Jake and Rory Nicholson on target for the villagers.

Netherton currently lead the top-flight with 6 wins out of 6 and will seek to complete a quickfire double over reigning champions Uppingham Town at the Grange on Saturday (September 13, 2pm).

Eye Rangers pulled off a shock 3-2 cup win over Moulton Harrox. The hosts could call on just 11 players, but goals from Dan Fountain, Jamar Dobson and Kyle Gray won the day.

Abulai Da Silva Cassama and Liam Oliver-Smith scored for FC Peterborough Reserves in a 2-1 first round win at Chatteris Town, while progress was also made by Leverington Sports (3-2 v Ramsey) and Deeping Rangers Reserves (4-2 at Uppingham). Liam Buttery scored twice for Deeping.

In the Challenge Cup for teams in Divisions One and Two Ketton Sports Premiair held off a spirited comeback from Netherton Reserves to win 3-2. Stuart Eason and Joseph Kelly scored for Netherton after they had fallen 3-0 down.

Huntingdon Town Reserves from Division Two beat Division One outfit ICA Sports 3-1 and South Lincs Swifts also beat higher level opposition as they saw off Oundle Town 5-0. Dawid Gos hit a hat-trick for Swifts.

In the Junior Cup for teams from Divisions Three and Four, Finley Hardy scored twice as Glinton & Northborough Reserves won 4-0 at Deeping United, while Peterborough Lions from Division Three were beaten 1-0 at Division Four side Leverington Sports Development.

Long Sutton Athletic moved to the top of Division One with a 3-2 win over Youth Dreams Project. Kyle Compton scored twice for a team who have won their first 7 matches of the season.

Biggest Peterborough League winners of the day were Stilton United who smashed Thorpe Wood Rangers 14-1 in Division Four. Reece Driscoll scored 4 and Alfie Costello-Chapman claimed a hat-trick.