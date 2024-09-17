Three and easy for Peterborough Sports who claim an important National League North win
Goals in the first 14 minutes from former Peterborough United youngster Will Van Lier and experienced defender Matt Tootle delivered a commanding half-time position for Sports. The hosts replied through a penalty early in the second half, but 10 minutes later a cool finish from Dion Sembie-Ferris clinched a 3-1 win.
The results ended a two-game mini losing streak during which Sports had failed to score and moved the city side up to 17th ahead of a tough trip to second-placed Curzon Ashton on Saturday.
Van Lier struck in the fourth minute after being presented with the freedom of the City penalty area. Sembie-Ferris was denied an immediate second goal by a superb save, but Tootle did make it 2-0 on 14 minutes with a fierce 20-yard strike.
City did create half chances before the break without troubling Sports’ keeper Peter Crook, but on 52 minutes they were awarded a penalty for a foul and substitute Josh Parker converted from 12 yards.
The goal naturally galvanised the home side, but on 62 minutes Sports’ striker Michael Gyasi, who enjoyed a fine game, freed Sembie-Ferris and his shot was perfectly placed just inside the far post. This time there was no coming back for City as Sports kept them at arms’ length for the final quarter of the game.
It was a great win for Sports who travelled light and named two goalkeepers on the substitutes’ bench.
Sports: Peter Crook, Matt Tootle (sub Ashton Fox, 64 mins), MJ Kamson-Kamara, Ryan Fryatt, MIchael Gash, Dan Lawlor, Hugh Alban-Jones, Will Van Lier (Mark Jones, 87 mins), Dan Jarvis, Dion Sembie-Ferris, Michael Gyasi (sub Jack Goodman, 75 mins). Unused subs: Luke Steele, Lewis Elsom.
