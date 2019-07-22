The new football laws for 2019-20
Several new laws have been introduced for the 2019-20 season.
Here are the highlights....
1. Handball!
Accidental handball that creates an advantage will be penalised by a free kick or penalty.
2. Substitutions
Substituted players must leave the pitch at the nearest exit point. The theory is to cut down on the time it takes to make a substitution.
3. Penalty!
Goalkeepers must have at least one foot on the line when a penalty is struck.
4. Heads or tails
The team that wins the toss can now choose to kick off or have choice of ends.
