The moment Peterborough city centre ERUPTED as England reach World Cup quarter finals

There will be a few sore heads in Peterborough this morning after England reached the World Cup quarter finals last night.

England took the lead in the second half thanks to a Harry Kane penalty before Yerry Mina equalised with a last-minute header.

England fans at the XL Arena celebrate as England win on penalties

After a cagey 30 minutes of extra time, England fans would have been fearing the worst as the match headed for penalties.

England were staring a premature World Cup exit in the face after Jordan Henderson missed England's third penalty but Mateus Uribe hit the bar to give Gareth Southgate's men a reprieve.

When Jordan Pickford pulled off a spectacular save from Carlos Bacca it all came down to Eric Dier to seal England's first ever World Cup penalty shoot-out win.

Video footage from the XL Arena in Peterborough shows a packed crowd watching nervously as he stepped up.

The crowd then erupts in celebrations as beer flies across the room and streamers descend.

Last week there were similar scenes in the Peterborough bar as England fans celebrated Harry Kane's penalty against Panama and his last minute goal against Tunisia.

The XL Arena will, of course, be showing the England vs Sweden this Saturday.

The party starts from 1pm and there's plenty of pre-and post match entertainment with ‘The Guards’ performing live from 1.30pm plus Heart FM’s very own Kev Lawrenceand resident DJ Alessandro Vacca.

Tickets are on sale now online from www.worldcup18.co.uk or from the Solstice during opening hours priced at just £5 each (over 18’s only).

Tickets are first come first served.