The local ladies, girls and boys teams who are set for a very merry Christmas

ICA Sports Inter Under 14s celebrate their win at Haverhill.

​Annie McCourt claimed a hat-trick as Cardea Reserves maintained their unbeaten record in Cambs Women’s Division Three.

​It was tough for the team in second place against the bottom club Mepel and Sutton Rangers with two second-half strikes from McCourt finally sealing a 3-1 win.

Cardea will start 2025 eight points behind leaders Ely, but with three matches in hand.

Division Two side Deeping Rangers put up a terrific fight against Cambridge Rangers from Division One in a League Cup third round tie. Sarah Beresford and Ali Stokoe scored in a 3-2 defeat.

Netherton United also competed well against Lincs South Division leaders leaders Lincoln City Development at the Grange before accepting a 2-1 loss. Nina Anderson scored the Netherton goal.

CAMBS GIRLS

ICA Sports Juventus have fought their way into the Hunts Under 14 Girls County Cup semi-finals.

Goals from Tallulah Chenery and Emilia Zarnowska secured a 2-1 quarter-final win at Godmanchester, the team who knocked out Cambs League leaders Ramsey in the previous round.

ICA Inter also enjoyed a Super Saturday with a 3-1 win at Haverhill Rovers in the Cambs Girls Under 14C League. It was the first dropped points of the season for the home side. ICA scorers were Evie Herring (2) and Lacey Croote (penalty).

ICA Under 15s also guaranteed themselves a merry Christmas with a 4-0 Division B win at Haverhill. Both teams went into the game with unbeaten records, but goals from Miri Jacombs (2), Emily Millman and Logan Calderwood secured a comfortable win.

And ICA go into the Winter break on top of the Under 16C table after a 5-2 win at St Neots.

Ava Bridges (2), Isabelle Barfield (penalty), Olivia Fincham and Evie Whytock scored the goals.

YOUTHS/JUNIORS

Whittlesey Juniors came from 2-0 and 3-1 down to beat Park Park Pumas and maintain their lead and unbeaten record in Under 16 Division Three.

Taylor Harvey (2), Jacob Stott (2), Tyler Atkin and Leeson Head scored the goals for a team who have won nine of their 10 league games.

Harry Holdsworth scored the consolation goal as Stamford lost 5-1 at Eunice in Under 15 Division Two. It was 0-0 at half-time.

Under 18 Division Two leaders Gunthorpe won 13-0 at Cowbit. Second-placed Glinton & Northborough won 6-0 at Holbeach.

Mason Williamson and Declan Moat scored for ICA Sports in a 2-2 draw with Westwood Hawks in Under 14 Division Four of the Junior Alliance League.