Peterborough United will not expect to find themselves in a relegation battle again this season.

The latest odds for Peterborough United, Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town, Bradford City - and the rest - to get relegated from League One this season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Posh were left nervously looking over their shoulders last season before confirming their survival in the closing weeks.

They are most likely to face a less anxious time of it this season with hopes that the experience of last season can help the squad continue to grow.

Burton Albion are more than likely going to have another relegation dogfight on their hands. The Brewers completed a miracle escape mission last season after coming back from a ‘no hope’ situation.

Newly-promoted AFC Wimbledon are predictably being tipped to struggle as are Nothampton, Port Vale, Lincoln, Exeter and Stevenage.

But which four sides will go down this season? Here we take a look at the bookies fancied candidates with these newly published odds from William Hill.

Join the debate and give us your predictions via our social media channels. (Gallery runs from least likely to most likely teams to get relegated.

Get all the latest Posh news each day on our website, here.

40/1

1. Luton Town

40/1 Photo: Getty Images

25/1

2. Cardiff City

25/1 Photo: Getty Images

20/1

3. Huddersfield Town

20/1 Photo: Getty Images

20/1

4. Plymouth Argyle

20/1 Photo: Getty Images

