Peterborough United head into tomorrow's derby day looking to kick-start their promotion push. Photo: Joe Dent.

The latest League One promotion odds as Peterborough United, Barnsley, Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and more fight to join 'nailed on' Birmingham City

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Nov 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 07:19 BST
The League One promotion race is shaping up nicely as we enter the second quarter of the season.

Birmingham City top the table, a place they are expected to hold for the rest of the season.

But, below them, just five points seperate Wycombe in second and Stockport County down in tenth.

It’s not really got going for Posh yet, but there would be no better way to kick-start a charge up the table than by claiming three points tomorrow in the derby day,

Here are the latest odds courtesy of league sponsors SkyBet and the chances of Posh finally cracking the promotion nut

1/16

1. Birmingham City

1/16 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
2/1

2. Wrexham

2/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
9/4

3. Bolton Wanderers

9/4 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
5/2

4. Huddersfield Town

5/2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
