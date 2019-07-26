The ever-popular Groundhop games are back this weekend

Have your say

It’s the ever-popular local groundhop weekend as non-league football enthusiasts from far and wide get the opportunity to visit new grounds.

It all kicks off tonight (Friday) with a Peterborough Premier Division match between Stamford Lions and Peterborough Polonia at Borderville (7pm kick off).

Tomorrow (July 27) there are Peterborough League games at Premier Division Parson Drove (v Oakham) and Division Three side Orton Rangers (v Parkside at Nene Valley Community Centre) and on Sunday (July 28) there’s a United Counties Division One clash at Whittlesey Athletic with Huntingdon Town the visitors.

The matches always attract big crowds and admission fees are usually charged.

Groundhop fixtures:

Friday, July 26, Peterborough Premier Division: Stamford Lions v Peterborough Polonia (7pm).

Saturday, July 27, Peterborough Premier Division: FC Parson Drove v Oakham (10.45am); Peterborough Division Three: Orton Rangers v Parkside (1.45pm).

Sunday, July 28: United Counties Division One: Whittlesey Athletic v Huntingdon Town (5.15pm).

Selected other fixtures:

Saturday, July 27: BKD Cup: March Town v Pinchbeck United

Friendlies: Netherton United v Dunstable Town; Peterborough North End Sports v Bourne Town, Stamford AFC v Peterborough Sports.