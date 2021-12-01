The astonishing record of the Iqra Academy girls football team

The Iqra Academy girls football team reecive a shirt sponsorship from the Royal Air Force.

The National competition run by the AMS is sponsored by the English Schools Football Association.

Iqra Academy is a sister school of Arsenal FC and since playing their first competitive match in September 2016, the School Football team have now played in over one hundred and sixty competitive matches and have an astonishing playing record that reads: Played 165, Won 139, Drawn 8, Lost 18, Goals For 574, Against 167, Goal Differnce +407! They’ve won 13 trophies in this time.

Iqra Academy is a member of the FA Girls Football School Partnership and along with the Youth Sport Trust look to develop the participation of girls football in schools.

Iqra Academy has made a pledge to grow girls football through the Barclays Girls Football School Partnerships. The school also works closely with the English Schools Football Association, who have supported the AMS National Finals. In partnership with Faith Associates, Iqra Academy won the Nike Pro Hijab Competition and now wear them in all competitive matches.

Iqra Academy won the ‘Health & Well-Being’ National Award at the AMS Faith Schools National Education Awards Ceremony in Birmingham and are currently shortlisted by the Muslim News for their National ‘Sporting Excellence’ Award.

Iqra Academy. who are sponsored by the Children of Adam Charity and the Royal Air Force. also won the FA Community Award for ‘Best Inclusive Project,’ as they set up a weekly girls Football Academy for all Thomas Deacon Education Trust Schools. The weekly sessions are aimed at encouraging girls into football and to support community integration.

In 2019, they then put together a TDET Girls Football team, which went on to win the FA English Schools County League Title. This year, they are currently in the last 16 of the FA English Schools County Cup competition.