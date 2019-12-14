Ten-man Peterborough Sports finally reach the play-off places, creditable point for Yaxley, Stamford are top, Wisbech are bottom and a win for Peterborough Northern Star

Have your say

Peterborough Sports have reached the play-off places in the Southern League Premier Central Division for the first time.

Sports overcame some stiff odds to win 4-2 at lowly Leiston today (December 14). The city side played the entire second-half with 10 men after star striker Mark Jones had been shown a straight red card in first-half stoppage time.

Liam Rodden in action for Peterborough Northern Star (stripes) against Desborough. Photo: James Cox.

Fortunately Dan Lawlor’s penalty conversion a minute earlier had put Sports in front and they scored three times in 20 second-half minutes through Dion Sembie-Ferris, Josh Moreman and Josh McCammon to take a grip on the game.

Sports are now fifth - the final play-off spot - ahead of a tough game at sixth-placed Coalville on Tuesday (December 19).

Yaxley gained a creditable point in Division One Central at top-six side Aylesbury. They lead early on through Joe Butterworth, but the hosts equalised in the second-half.

Stamford AFC maintained top spot in the South East Division of the Northern Premier Division thanks to a superb 4-1 win over third-placed Cleethorpes Town at the Zeeco Stadium.

Peterborough Sports star Dion Sembie-Ferris (blue) acored against Leiston.

Spalding United drew in this division, but Wisbech Town were beaten at home by Chasetown despite leading 2-0 at the break. The Fenmen are now bottom of the table.

March Town also led 2-0 in their Eastern Counties Division One North game at Cornard, but the home side hit back to win 3-2.

Jake Sansby and Fraser Sturgess scored as Peterborough Northern Star beat Desborough Town 2-0 in the United Counties Premier Division at the Branch Bros Stadium.

RESULTS

Saturday, December 14

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Central Division: Leiston 2, Peterborough Sports 4 (Lawlor, Sembie-Ferris, Moreman, McCammon).

Central Division One: Aylesbury United 1, Yaxley 1 (Butterworth).

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Spalding United 2 (Everington, J. Brownhill), Kidsgrove Athletic 2; Stamford AFC 4 (Wright, Siddons, Lowe, Chitiza), Cleethorpes Town 1; Wisbech Town 2 (Milonda, Draper), Chasetown 3.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe United 2, Pinchbeck United 1 (og); Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Sansby, Sturgess), Desborough Town 0; Sleaford Town 0, Deeping Rangers 2.

Division One: Blackstones 3 (Edmondson 2, Morley), Holwell Sports 2; Whittlesey Athletic 1, Burton Park Wanderers 2.

Eastern Counties LEAGUE

Division One North: Cornard Utd 3, March Town 2 (Gillies, Friend).