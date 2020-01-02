Ten-man Peterborough Sports drop points, but move up, promotion-chasing Stamford crush Wisbech Town who fall to the bottom, Yaxley and Spalding beaten

Have your say

Peterborough Sports dropped points in their first game of 2020 (January 1), but still moved up a place to third in the Southern League Premier Central Division.

The city side drew 1-1 with promotion rivals Biggleswade Town at the Bee Arena after playing the final quarter of the game with 10 men after key midfielder Dan Lawlor was sent off for collecting two yellow cards in five minutes.

Avelino Vieira couldn't convert this late chance for Peterborough Sports against Biggleswade. Photo: James Richardson.

Avelino Vieira had fired Sports ahead in the seventh minute, but Biggleswade equalised 10 minutes later in front of a disappointing holiday crowd of 230.

Yaxley went down 3-0 at Biggleswade in Division One Central with all three goals arriving in the second-half.

Stamford AFC maintained their push for promotion from the South East Division of the Northern Premier League with a handsome 4-0 success over Wisbech Town in front of 338 fans at the Zeeco Stadium.

The Daniels were always on top scoring twice in each half through Rob Morgan, Tom Siddons, Declan O’Hare and Sean Wright.

Stamford remain second, bt Wisbech have returned to the foot of the table.

Spalding are 11th after losing 1-0 at home to Lincoln United to an 89th minute goal.

RESULTS

Wednesday, January 1

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports 1 (Vieira), Biggleswade Town 1.

Division One Central: Biggleswade 3, Yaxley 0.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Spalding United 0, Lincoln United 1, Stamford AFC 4 (Morgan, Siddons, O’Hare, Wright), Wisbech Town 0.