Talented young Futsal players off to play for England in Barcelona

Twenty-five players from the City of Peterborough Futsal Centre will represent England at a major international tournament in Spain early next year.

The Under 10 Boys, Under 11 Boys and 2007-2010 Girls teams will take on rivals from a host of other countries – including America, Brazil, Australia and hosts Spain – at the Top 12 Futsal Experience which takes place in Barcelona in February.

City of Peterborough Futsal Centre founder and lead coach Jade Ramm said: “It’s a brilliant opportunity for so many of our wonderful young players to create memories which will last them a lifetime.

“It’s also a huge honour for the club to be asked to provide three teams to represent England at such a major international event, teams have to be invited to take part.

“It’s been fantastic having the United Futsal Association monitoring the club and we were lucky to have one of their organisers play for our men’s team in the National Futsal League last season while he was in England.

“He showed such an interest in our young players by watching their training, fixtures, videos and always asking how they were getting on.

“It’s great to know the club are doing something right and producing some very confident players.”

Futsal is an indoor version of football played on a hard court and with a heavier ball. The booming sport focuses on speed, technique and ball control.

Ramm launched the City of Peterborough Futsal Centre, now based at Hampton Gardens School, back in 2014 with ladies, men’s and deaf male teams.

The club expanded into junior coaching the following year and now provides weekly sessions for all ages from tots through to Under 16s.

Along with scoring goals on court, the trip to Spain is set to be a rewarding experience for the boys and girls, who will get the chance to bond with teammates, experience the food and culture of Barcelona and even have the opportunity to visit the famous Camp Nou, home of Barcelona FC

The club are working hard to raise funds for the dream trip with a Christmas Fete taking place at Hampton Gardens School on November 30.

The event will run from noon to 4pm with a wide range of activities including two sold-out sessions with famous freestyler John Farnworth.

Each of the City of Peterborough Futsal Centre players needs to raise £350 in sponsorship to cover the costs of playing in the tournament. Any individuals or businesses keen on supporting them can make contact through the City of Peterborough Futsal Centre page on Facebook or by emailing jaderamm@hotmail.com.