Table-toppers Netherton United and Stamford AFC Reserves boast perfect playing records

Netherton United have plenty to celebrate. Photo Chris Lowndes.

Newly-promoted Netherton United now boast the only perfect playing record in the Peterborough Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city side made it three wins on the bounce at the start of a new season with a 2-0 success at Whaplode Drove Rovers. The goals were scored by Marley Hamilton and Ethan Wilson to push Netherton to the top of the table.

Previous leaders Sawtry and regular title winners Moulton Harrox dropped points for the first time by fighting out a 2-2 draw. Hayden Bream and Liam Bohonis scored for Sawtry with Declan Earth and Martin Sandall on target for Harrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deeping Rangers (2-1 v FC Peterborough Reserves), Eye Rangers (2-0 v Whittlesey Athletic Reserves) and Crowland Town (5-0 v Warboys Town) all picked up their first wins. Tom Barkans and Kyle Gray scored for Eye.

Stamford AFC Reserves, who played in Division Three last season, have shot to the top of Division One by winning their first three games of the season. Elliott Britton and Tyrell Smith scored the goals in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Oundle Town.

Yaxley Reserves are close behind after a 4-3 win at Park Farm Pumas. Josh Pike scored twice.

Divisions Two, Three and Four kicked off on Saturday. Stanground Cardea Sports pulled out of the top flight to play in Division Two and started with a 5-0 success over Thorney. Gianni Forcellati (2), Josh Staggs, Tom Staggs and Charlie Bosett scored the goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biggest winners in Division Three were Ketton Sports Blue who thumped Whaplode Drove Reserves 6-0 with Stanley Ward hitting a hat-trick and in Division Four new club Dudu Footy started with a 5-0 win over Wittering Reserves who finished with 9 men after two red cards.

Stilton United have started again in the bottom division and beat Deeping United 7-3 on opening day. Louis Rogers scored 4.

There are several Premier Division fixtures in midweek.

Tuesday: FC Peterborough Reserves v Ramsey, Moulton Harrox v Leverington, Stamford Bels v Crowland, Whaplode Drove v Whittlesey Res.

Wednesday: Chatteris v Sawtry, Deeping Rangers Res v Oakham, Netherton v Warboys.