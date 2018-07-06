SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: The good, the bad and the ugly of the 2018 World Cup

There has been the usual cast of heroes and villains in the current World Cup and here are mine....
It’s been a decent World Cup so far for...
1) Leroy Sane: I doubt he’ll be left out of any future Germany squads.
2) Harry Kane: What a top all-round player he has looked. Takes a physical buffetting in his stride.
3) Kylian Mbappe: The next world superstar.
4) Vladimir Putin: What a propaganda coup for the Russian president.
5) Roberto Martinez: Hounded out by Everton fans and now facing a World Cup quarter-final against Brazil.
6) Gary Neville: Peerless pundit.
7) Gareth Southgate: He’s plotted England’s path perfectly.
8) Mark Clattenburg: Expert analysis of many inferior referees.
9) Well-behaved England fans.
10) VAR (it’s not the machinery’s fault there have been blunders).
It’s been a bad World Cup so far for...
1) Diego Maradona (above): What a mess.
2) Rebekah Vardy: Embarrassing, non-stop self-promoting leader of the England WAGs.
3) Joachim Löw: Didn’t pick Leroy Sane with disastrous consequences.
4) David De Gea: The world’s best goalkeeper endured a poor tournament.
5) Manuel Neuer: A goalkeeper who thought he was a winger with laughable consequences.
6) Neymar: A diving, narcissistic cheat.
7) Phil Neville, Glenn Hoddle, Clive Tyldesley, Dion Dublin and many other awful (and biased) pundits/commentators.
8) Lionel Messi: Sadly.
9) Those Welsh and Scottish fans waiting for England to slip.
10) VAR officials are to blame for so many blunders.