SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: A Premier League review so who’s in my bad XI from the 2017-18 season?

Thank goodness the Premier League season is over. I’m struggling to remember one as dull as the 2017-18 version.

Who would have thought the race for the Scottish Premier League title would be closer than one involving Manchester City and so-called giants of the game Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs?

Sam Allardyce.

Anyway here are my highlights and lowlights from the 2017-18 campaign.

Best match: Liverpool 4, Man City 3 was actually pretty one-sided so it’s Arsenal 1, Manchester United 3 for me. United goalkeeper David De Gea delivered the best individual display of the season in an astonishing contest.

Worst match: Manchester City 1, Chelsea 0 was made horrendous by the scaredy-cat tactics of the Londoners. An honourable mention to 50% of Manchester United matches.

Best player: Kevin De Bruyne, the conductor of City’s amazing orchestra.

Wilfried Zaha in action for Palace.

Best signing: Mo Salah, I admit to writing him off at the start of the season.

Worst signing: Fernando Llorente. He was never going to fit in at Spurs. Scored five goals, three against Rochdale, one against some Cypriots and one against relegated Swansea.

Best managerial appointment: Sam Allardyce for rescuing Everton no matter what their ungrateful fans and their stupid chairman say.

Worst managerial appointment: Alan Pardew, whoever gave him the job at West Brom should be barred from interview panels for life.

David De Gea.

Most over-hyped manager: Huddersfield won promotion to the Premier League on the back of two penalty shootouts after three boring beyond belief Championship play-off semi-finals. They also bored their way to Premier Division survival this season and yet we’re expected to tip the hat to manager David Wagner. If Allardyce’s teams played like Wagner’s he’d be villified, but then he’s not a trendy German.

Best referee: Michael Oliver by a country mile.

Worst referee: Bobby Madley, by a country mile.

Worst fans: Everton’s for making ludicrous demands from a mid-table club.

Breakthrough season: After a dismal stint at Manchester United, Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is now ready for that move to a big club.

Biggest disappointment: Dele Alli has gained more attention for his diving than his football which is a shame.

Least surprising flop: Wayne Rooney, washed-up before he went back to Everton. The United States is the refuge of the has beens.

Best XI: (3-5-2): De Gea (Man Utd), Trippier (Spurs), Vertonghen (Spurs), Robertson (Liverpool), De Bruyne (Man City), Eriksen (Spurs), D. Silva (Man City), Zaha (Palace), Sane (Man City), Kane (Spurs), Salah (Liverpool).

Worst XI: (4-2-4): Hart (West Ham), Mustafi (Arsenal), Keane (Everton), Williams (Everton), Rose (Spurs), Bakayoko (Chelsea), Klaasen (Everton), Fellaini (Man Utd), Martial (Man Utd), Llorente (Spurs), Benteke (Palace).