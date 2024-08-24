Dan Jarvis (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports v Buxton. Photo David Lowndes.

Deeping Rangers bounced back from the disappointment of a midweek FA Cup exit by winning a first qualifying round tie in the FA Vase on penalties on Saturday.

It was a struggle for Rangers to see off lower level Clifton All Whites though as the tie finished 1-1 before the locals won a penalty shootout 4-1. Paulius Falcao had fired Deeping in front before the home side equalised, but visiting goalkeeper Tyler Key made two shootout saves. Deeping had lost 4-0 at Loughborough Students in an FA Cup replay last Tuesday.

Wisbech Town, now under the management of Luke Hipwell for the second time, also went to spotkicks after a goalless draw in Harleston, but they were beaten 4-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other local teams to go through in the Vase were Bourne Town, Blackstones and March Town, but Pinchbeck United and FC Peterborough bowed out. Zak Munton claimed his 120th goal for the club as Bourne beat Harrowby United 3-2. Nathan Rudman scored twice in Stones’ 3-2 win over Saffron Dynamo and Craig Gillies hit a hat-trick for March in a 5-2 romp against Dussindale. Ruben Sanches was on target for FC Peterborough in a 4-1 loss at higher level Downham, while Pinchbeck were beaten after extra time at Lutterworth Town.

Action from Peterborough Sports v Buxton. Photo David Lowndes.

There were celebrations for Yaxley as their picked up their first points in five attempts in the United Counties Premier Division South courtesy of a 3-1 win at Easington Sports. Matthew Harris-Hercules (2) and Connor Pilbeam scored the goals that moved the Cuckoos off the bottom of the table.

In Thurlow Nunn Division One FC Parson Drove won 2-1 at second-placed Leiston Under 23s and Whittlesey Athletic grabbed just a second point of the season by drawing 1-1 at Needham Market Reserves. Caleb Sargent scored for Whittlesey.

Stamford AFC remain top of the Southern Premier Division Central table after fighting back from a 2-0 half-time deficit to draw 2-2 at Bishop’s Stortford with goals from Tobias Liversedge and Tom Siddons. The Daniels almost won it with a Rob Morgan effort and they were disappointed not to be awarded a late penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spalding United surprisingly parted company with manager Elliot Sandy just three games into the season. The Tulips won the Northern Premier Midlands title under Sandy last season, but he was sacked after back-to-back defeats at the higher level. The dismissal made little difference although Spalding battled hard before losing 1-0 at home to promotion fancies AFC Telford yesterday.

Spalding are at St Ives Town on Bank Holiday Monday when Stamford’s unbeaten record will be tested by Biggleswade at the Zeeco Stadium (3pm)

Peterborough Sports opened their win account in National League North at the expense of Buxton at PIMS Park

All local Monday fixtures below.

RESULTS

August 24

FA Vase

First round qualifying: Blackstones 3 (Rudman 2, Barrett), Saffron Dynamo 2; Bourne 3 (Bird, Johnson, Munton), Harrowby Utd 2; Clifton All Whites 1, Deeping Rangers 1 (Falcao) – Deeping won 4-1 on penalties; Dereham Town 4, FC Peterborough 1 (Sanches); Harleston Town 0, Wisbech Town 0 – Harleston won 4-3 on penalties; Lutterworth Town 2, Pinchbeck Utd 1 (Slater); March Town 5 (Gillies 3, Foy, Tsaguim), Dussindale Rovers 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National League North: Peterborough Sports 1 (Fryatt), Buxton 0.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Bishop’s Stortford 2, Stamford AFC 2 (Liversedge, Siddons); Spalding Utd 0, AFC Telford Utd 1.

United Counties League

Premier Division South: Easington Sports 1, Yaxley 3 (Harris-Hercules 2, Pilbeam).

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Holbeach Utd 0, Harwich & Parkston 3; Leiston U23s 1, FC Parson Drove 2; Needham Market Res 1, Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Sargent).

FIXTURES

Monday. August 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National League North: King’s Lynn Town v Peterborough Sports.

Southern League Premier Division Central: St Ives Town v Spalding Utd; Stamford AFC v Biggleswade Town.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Boston Town v Deeping Rangers.

Premier Division South: Newport Pagnell Town v March Town; Yaxley v St Neots Town.