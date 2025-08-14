Surprise early pacesetters in the Peterborough Premier Division and a team has already pulled out of the competition

Action from last weekend's Premier Division game between FC Peterborough Reserves (green) and Whittlesey Athletic Reserves. Photo Tim Symonds.

Sawtry are the surprise early pacesetters in the Peterborough Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The villagers followed up a resounding 7-1 win over Stamford Bels on opening day last weekend with a 3-0 home success over Warboys Town on Tuesday night courtesy of goals from Matthew Church, Jonah Jay and Finley Kay.

Other teams with a 100 per cent record after two games are Moulton Harrox, Whittlesey Athletic Reserves and Netherton United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city side shrugged off the first-half loss of goalkeeper Jamie Stephens for medical reasons to win a midweek match 2-1 at Crowland Town. Kyial West bagged the winner – his second of the game – from the penalty spot in the final minute.

Declan Earth scored twice as Moulton Harrox secured their second success with a 3-1 home win over Whaplode Drove Rovers, while Metehan Eskikoy and Jack Carter were on target in the second Whittlesey win, 2-0 at Leverington Sports.

Last season’s Division One champions Stamford Bels are off the mark in the top flight with a 2-1 Wednesday win at Deeping Rangers Reserves. David Atkinson and Josh Randall score their goals.

Marvelous Johnson and Snor Islam both scored twice as FC Peterborough Reserves opened their account with an 8-2 win at home to Eye Rangers.

WITHDRAWAL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanground Cardea Sports have pulled their first team out of the Premier Division to leave 16 competing teams.

The city side finished 5th in the top-flight last season. The club will now solely operate a side in Division Two.

Saturday, August 16 fixtures

Premier Division: Chatteris Town v Oakham United, Crowland Town v Warboys Town, Deeping Rangers Res v FC Peterborough Res, Sawtry v Moulton Harrox, Stamford Bels v Leverington Sports, Uppingham Town v Ramsey, Whaplode Drove Rovers v Netherton United, Whittlesey Athletic Reserves v Eye Rangers.