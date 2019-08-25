Stunning FA Cup win for Deeping Rangers, a cruise for Peterborough Sports, wins for March Town and Stamford AFC, but Peterborough Northern Star, Holbeach United, Yaxley and Spalding United all beaten, replay for Wisbech Town, Bank Holiday Monday fixtures

Deeping Rangers took local pride of place in the preliminary round of the FA Cup yesterday (August 24).

The United Counties Premier Division side earned a place in Tuesday’s (August 27) first qualifying round draw with a 1-0 win at higher-level Bedford Town.

Josh Moreman completes the scoring for Peterborough Sports against Bugbrooke St Michael. Photo: James Richardson.

Summer signing Jordan Macleod scored the only goal of the game in the second-half.

Peterborough Sports, Stamford AFC and March Town are also in that qualifying round draw. Avelino Vieira and Cameron Johnson both scored twice in a 7-0 Sports rout of Bugbooke St Michael at the Bee Arena, while Jack Friend scored both goals as March pipped Wellingborough Town 2-1 at the GER.

Stamford only arrived at Wroxham 15 minutes before the scheduled kick-off and quickly fell a goal down, but four first-half goals from Tendai Chitiza, Cosmos Matwasa, Tom Siddons and Harry Vince set-up a 4-2 win for the Daniels. It was Vince’s first goal for the club against a team who brought former Norwich City striker Grant Holt on at half-time.

Spalding United felt decisions went against them in their 4-2 defeat at home to Downham Town, while Peterborough Northern Star, Yaxley and Holbeach United were also beaten.

Wisbech Town face a replay in Ely on September 3 after a 2-2 draw at the Fenland Stadium. Declan Rogers scored for Wisbech on his return to the club.

Peterborough Sports chase their first win at Southern League Central Premier Division level on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) at Biggleswade Town when Yaxley entertain Biggleswade in Division One Central (3pm).

There’s also a Bank Holiday Monday Division One South East derby in the Northern Premier League between Wisbech Town and Stamford AFC at the Fenland Stadium (3pm), while Spalding United travel to Lincoln United.

RESULTS

Saturday, August 25

FA Cup

Premliminary round: Arlesey Town 2, Peterborough Northern Star 0; Bedford Town 0, Deeping Rangers 1 (Macleod); Biggleswade 4, Yaxley 0; Corby Town 4, Holbeach United 0; March Town 2 (Friend 2), Wellingborough Town 1; Peterborough Sports 7 (Vieira 2, Johnson 2, Moreman, Maniche, Sembie-Ferris), Bugbrooke St Michael 0; Spalding United 2 (Everington, Jackson), Dereham Town 4; Wisbech Town 2 (Maddison, Rogers), Ely City 2; Wroxham 2, Stamford 4 (Chitiza. Matwasa, Siddons, Vince).

FIXTURES

Monday, August 26 (3pm)

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Biggleswade Town v Peterborough Sports.

Division One Central: Yaxley v Biggleswade.

Northern League

Division One South East: Lincoln United v Spalding United, Wisbech Town v Stamford AFC.