Star signings should lead to a brighter season for city club

Peterborough Northern Star boss Steve Wilson has pledged to make the club a top 10 side in the United Counties Premier Division again.

Wilson admitted last season’s 16th place finish was nowhere near good enough and the quality of his signings this summer suggests a repeat is most unlikely.

Former Star players centre-half Luke Smith, midfielder Hayden Bream and striker Craig Smith have all returned to the club from Eynesbury, while leading local goalkeeper Dan Swan and promising striker Ewan Fieldhouse have joned from Wisbech and Yaxley respectively.

Star have a tough start to the Premier Division with a home game against last season’s fourth-placed finishers Pinchbeck United at the Branch Bros Stadium tomorrow (August 2, 7.45pm).

“It’s a tough start in a tough league.” Wilson said. “But I’m very happy with where we are and delighted with some of the players I’ve managed to sign since the end of a very disappointing season.

“We have to finish in the top 10 at worst. Below that is no good at all and with the quality we’ve added I expect us to enjoy a much better season.

“Dan Swan has been one of the best goalkeepers around here for years and I’ve always wanted to sign him, while Ewan Fieldhouse is a striker with lots of potential.

“Eynesbury moving into a more southern league has helped us as travelling suddenly became a big issue for Luke, Hayden and Craig.

“Playing Pinchbeck at home on a Friday is a great way to start the season and I’m hoping a decent crowd will turn up with no rival football attractions.”

Star have lost forward James Hill-Seekings to Whittlesey Athletic, while midfield ace Jake Sansby has moved to Deeping Rangers.

“Deeping have a great chance of winning the title,” Wilson added. “They’ve also signed some top players.”

Star lost 1-0 at home to Essex-based Hashtag United in their final friendly last weekend.