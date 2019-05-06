Stamford win a cup final cracker and Oundle are the Under 18 cup kings

Stamford won a thrilling PFSDF Under 15 Cup final at Candy Street yesterday (May 5).

They were up against FC United Hammers, the side that beat them to the Peterborough Youth League Division One title, and they scored three times in the last eight minutes to snatch a 4-2 win.

PFSDF Under 15 Cup runners-up FC United Hammers.

The Hammers led 2-1 with four of the 80 minutes of normal time remaining before Stamford’s quickfire treble. They scored in the 76th, 80th and 84th minute.

Super sub Joseph Cox hit two of their goals with Taylor Gilbert and Alex Sinfield striking the other two.

Stamford: Matthew Betts, Stanley Brake, Harry Cole, Ollie Edwards, Taylor Gilbert, Max Lambert, Joseph Richardson, Alex Sinfield, Archie Wallace, Charlie Willis, Charlie Woods. Substitutes: Kyle Andrew, Joseph Cox, Ben Coxall, Will Stanier.

In the Under 18 PFSDF Cup final, also played at Candy Street yesterday, there was another cup final triumph for Oundle Town.

PFSDF Under 18 Cup winners Oundle Town.

The Peterborough Youth League cup winners took the honours in the PFSDF showpiece 3-0 final against Division One champions-elect Bourne Town Blue.

Most of the Oundle lads also play for the Under 17 team in the Hunts League and they beat Warboys 3-2 in the Hunts League Under 17 Cup final on Thursday at Godmanchester Town. They came from 2-1 down with 10 minutes left to take the spoils.

Ryley Barfoot clinched a dramatic victory with a last-minute 35-yard free-kick.