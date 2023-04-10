News you can trust since 1948
Stamford AFC's title celebrations will most likely have to be delayed

Stamford AFC will probably have to wait until Saturday to win the Northern Premier Midlands Division title.

By Alan Swann
Published 10th Apr 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Action from Yaxley v Stamford (red) earlier this season.Action from Yaxley v Stamford (red) earlier this season.
Action from Yaxley v Stamford (red) earlier this season.

The big local derby against Spalding United scheduled for Easter Monday At the Zeeco Stadium was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch leaving the Daniels three points shoort of confirming top spot.

Stamford have three games to go starting at home to rock bottom Yaxley on Saturday.

Stamford would still win the title today if second-placed Halesowen lose at home to Sutton Coldfield Town.

Spalding still need two points to secure a play-off place.

The United Counties Premier Division North derby between Wisbech Town and Deeping Rangers has also been postponed.

Bourne Town will seal a play-off place in United Counties Division One with a win in a derby at Blackstones today, while Whittlesey United will also confirm a play-off spot in Thurlow Nunn Division One North with a win at Haverhill Borough.

RESULTSNorthern Premier Midlands Division: Yaxley v Dereham.

Postponed: Stamford AFC v Spalding United.

​United Counties Premier Division: March Town v Godmanchester; Sleaford v Pinchbeck United;

Postponed: Wisbech Town v Deeping Rangers.

United Counties Division One: Blackstones v Bourne Town.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Harwich & Parkston v FC Parson Drove; Haverhill v Whittlesey Athletic.

