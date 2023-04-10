News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
3 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
3 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
3 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
5 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
5 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis

Stamford AFC's celebrate the title despite a postponement

Stamford AFC have won the Northern Premier Midlands Division title, despite seeing their own scheduled game at home to Spalding United postponed on Easter Monday.

By Alan Swann
Published 10th Apr 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST
Action from Yaxley v Stamford (red) earlier this season.Action from Yaxley v Stamford (red) earlier this season.
Action from Yaxley v Stamford (red) earlier this season.

The big local derby against Spalding United scheduled for Easter Monday At the Zeeco Stadium was called off because of a waterlogged pitch leaving the Daniels three points shoort of confirming top spot.

But sole rivals Halesowen Town lost 3-0 at home to Sutton Coldfield meaning they can no longer catch the Daniels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More to come.

Stamford have three games to go starting at home to rock bottom Yaxley on Saturday.

Most Popular

Spalding still need two points to secure a play-off place.

The United Counties Premier Division North derby between Wisbech Town and Deeping Rangers has also been postponed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bourne Town will seal a play-off place in United Counties Division One with a win in a derby at Blackstones today, while Whittlesey United will also confirm a play-off spot in Thurlow Nunn Division One North with a win at Haverhill Borough.

RESULTSNorthern Premier Midlands Division: Yaxley v Dereham.

Postponed: Stamford AFC v Spalding United.

​United Counties Premier Division: March Town v Godmanchester; Sleaford v Pinchbeck United;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Postponed: Wisbech Town v Deeping Rangers.

United Counties Division One: Blackstones v Bourne Town.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Harwich & Parkston v FC Parson Drove; Haverhill v Whittlesey Athletic.

Spalding UnitedPremier Division