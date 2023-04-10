Action from Yaxley v Stamford (red) earlier this season.

The big local derby against Spalding United scheduled for Easter Monday At the Zeeco Stadium was called off because of a waterlogged pitch leaving the Daniels three points shoort of confirming top spot.

But sole rivals Halesowen Town lost 3-0 at home to Sutton Coldfield meaning they can no longer catch the Daniels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More to come.

Stamford have three games to go starting at home to rock bottom Yaxley on Saturday.

Spalding still need two points to secure a play-off place.

The United Counties Premier Division North derby between Wisbech Town and Deeping Rangers has also been postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bourne Town will seal a play-off place in United Counties Division One with a win in a derby at Blackstones today, while Whittlesey United will also confirm a play-off spot in Thurlow Nunn Division One North with a win at Haverhill Borough.

RESULTSNorthern Premier Midlands Division: Yaxley v Dereham.

Postponed: Stamford AFC v Spalding United.

​United Counties Premier Division: March Town v Godmanchester; Sleaford v Pinchbeck United;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postponed: Wisbech Town v Deeping Rangers.

United Counties Division One: Blackstones v Bourne Town.