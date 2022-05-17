Yaxley manager Andy Furnell (right).

As always there has been some restructing of non-league football, but the Daniels, Tulips and Cuckoos will again clash in the 2022-23 season. However they will also have six new opponents.

Dereham Town and St Neots Town have moved sideways into the Northern Premier Leagues while Boldmere St Michael’s, Gresley Rovers, Harborough Town and Hinckley LR have been promoted from step five.

Subject to appeals the 20 Northern Premier Midlands Division teams will be: Bedworth United, Boldmere St Michael’s, Cambridge City, Chasetown, Coleshill Town, Corby Town, Daventry Town, Dereham Town, Gresley Rovers, Halesowen Town, Harborough Town, Hinckley LR, Loughborough Dynamo, Shepshed Dynamo, Spalding United, Sporting Khalsa, St Neots Town, Stamford, Sutton Coldfield Town, Yaxley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wisbech Town were relegated from the Northern Premier Midlands Division last season and will play in the United Counties Premier Division North next season alongside Pinchbeck United and Deeping Rangers.

Fen rivals March Town have been allocated a place in the United Counties Premier Division South after competing strongly in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division last season, although the Hares have already appealed against the decision.

Blackstones and Bourne Town will again play in United Counties Division One.

Holbeach United, who finished bottom of United Counties Premier Division South, have been moved across to Turlow Nunn Division One North where they will meet Whittlesey Athletic and FC Parson Drove.