Snow could play havoc with local football fixtures. Photo: Getty Images.

It was a great day for the Daniels who beat Bedworth United 2-0 in front of 431 fans at the Zeeco Stadium, while their only realistic challengers for top spot, Halesowen Town, went down 3-2 at home to Boldmere St Michaels despite taking a 2-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes.

Stamford are now six points clear with just seven games to go, although they do visit Halesowen in late April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Duffy opened the scoring for Stamford in the 20th minute before top scorer Jonathan Margetts sealed victory 12 minutes from time.

There was also joy for Yaxley who picked up their fifth point of the season from a creditable 1-1 draw at Shepshed Dynamo.

It was almost three points as Marcus Pancho opened the scoring for the Cuckoos on 63 minutes with the hosts equalising seven minutes from time.

Spalding United have appointed striker Elliot Sandy as an interim manager following the shock sacking of first-team boss Brett Whaley earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Sandy will have to wait for his first game in charge as the Tulips’ Northern Premier Midlands Division match at Corby Town scheduled for Saturday was postponed. Spalding are due at Daventry on Tuesday (March 14).

The United Counties League games involving March Town, Pinchbeck United and Wisbech Town were all postponed, but Blackstones pulled off an outstanding recovery at Division One champions-elect Aylestone Park.

The hosts were 3-0 up after 46 minutes, but two goals from centre-back, and recent signing, Luke Hunning and one from Louie Venni delivered an unlikely point for the team in seventh, six points off the play-offs.

Bourne Town had to work hard for a 1-1 home draw against sixth-placed Radford thanks to a goal from Jake Brown. The point was good enough to move them back up to second though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Bird scored the equaliser in Deeping Rangers’ 1-1 draw at Newark & Sherwood United in the Premier Division North.

Whittlesey Athletic are back in the play-off places in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League after hitting struggling Swaffham for six. Kieran Hibbins scored twice.

There were also wins for Holbeach United and FC Parsons Drove.

Fixtures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March 11

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Shepshed Dynamo 1, Yaxley 1 (Pancho); Stamford AFC 2 (Duffy, Margett), Bedworth 0.

Postponed: Corby Town v Spalding United.

United Counties Premier Division: Newark & Sherwood United 1, Deeping Rangers 1 (Bird).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postponed: Pinchbeck United v Eastwood; Wisbech Town v Loughborough Students; Long Buckby v March Town.

United Counties Division One: Aylestone Park 3, Blackstones 3 (Hunnings 2, Venni); Bourne Town 1, Radford 1.