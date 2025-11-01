Stamford AFC finally break their duck, Spalding United march on, Deeping Rangers win the UCL derby

Kaine Felix in action for Peterborough Sports against Chorley. Photo Darren Wiles

Stamford AFC did it the hard way, but they finally broke their Southern Premier Division Central duck at the 13th time of asking.

‘The Daniels’ had picked up just four points in their first 12 matches and looked set for more misery when Elliott Durrell was dismissed in the 25th minute at fellow strugglers Stourbridge. Durrell is a former Stourbridge player.

But the 10 men scored twice before the break through Joao Varela and Fletcher Toll with Kai Sanchez-Tonge added a third goal in the final stages. The hosts pulled one back, but the 3-1 success lifted Stamford up two places after starting the day bottom of the table.

Spalding United maintained their one-point lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 victory at Alvechurch. Second-half goals from former Peterborough Sports stars Jordan Nicholson and Maniche Sani secured the win. ‘The Tulips’ will go four points clear with a win at home to third-placed Quorn on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Bourne Town’s five-game unbeaten run in the Northern Premier Midlands Division came to an end at Lichfield City who ran out 3-2 winners. ‘The Wakes’ got going too late with Tom Siddons and Richard Jones netting in the second-half for a team stuck in the relegation zone.

A 94th minute goal from Josh Randall gave Deeping Rangers a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Blackstones in a United Premier Division North derby. Harvey Thorne had equalised for Deeping from the penalty spot midway through the second-half after Stones led at the break through a Callum Davies goal. Deeping are now a place above their victims in eighth.

Third-placed March Town blew their hosts Leicester Nirvana away in the first half of their Premier Division South game. It was 4-0 at the break and 6-0 at full-time with James Hill-Seekings scoring twice.

EFL goal-scoring legend Jamie Cureton didn’t turn out for King’s Park Rangers against FC Peterborough in a Thurlow Nunn Division One North match in Suffolk today, but the home still won 2-0.

The city side are still clinging on to the final play-off place, but Whittlesey Athletic are one of the team’s closing in after a 3-0 win at Leiston Under 23s. Tom Papworth-Boston, Kieran Hibbins and Scott Waumsley scored the goals.

Holbeach United drew 3-3 at Gorleston Reserves after leading 3-0. Denis Coelho scored twice for ‘The Tigers.’

Peterborough Sports moved out of the bottom four after a second successive National League North win. Report to follow.

RESULTS National League North: Peterborough Sports 2 (Miller, Jarvis), Chorley 1.

Southern Premier Division Central: Alvechurch 0, Spalding United 2 (Nicholson, Sani), Stourbridge 1, Stamford AFC 3 (Varela, Toll, Sanchez-Tonge).

Northern Premier League Midlands Division: Lichfield City 3, Bourne Town 2 (Siddons, Jones).

United Counties Premier Division North: AFC Mansfield 0, Wisbech Town 1 (Bennett); Blackstones 1 (Davies), Deeping Rangers 2 (Randall, Thorne).

United Counties Premier Division South: Leicester Nirvana 0, March Town 6 (Hill-Seekings 2, Foy, Tsagium, Henson, Tait); Yaxley 0, Atherstone Town 2.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: FC Parson Drove 1, Halesworth Town 1; Gorleston Reserves 3, Holbeach United 3 (Coelho 2, Greenfield); Kings Park Rangers 2, FC Peterborough 0; Leiston Under 23s 0, Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Papworth-Boston, Waumsley, K. Hibbins).