Special anniversary for Club GK

The city’s thriving GK Goalkeeping School run by Darren Gibbons has just completed a fabulous 10th anniversary season.

During the campaign just gone, they had keepers represent Peterborough United at all ages from Under 7 through to Under 14.

“It’s been another very exciting year for us and I’m really proud of what we have achieved,” said Gibbons.

“The icing on the cake was seeing three of our members putting on a display with the Posh Academy at the Goalkeeping Conference at St George’s Park in April in front of around 300 coaches from all over the world.

“That was one of my proudest memories to date, but I still dream of seeing one of the children make it as a pro one day.”

At the end-of-season awards ceremony on Sunday, the school’s very first member, Dylan Martin, presented trophies to all members.

Gibbons said: “They’re all superstars in my eyes and it was impossible to pick an overall winner. “