Spalding United boss believes his table-topping side can get even better, plus full local non-league preview here

Spalding United manager Jimmy Dean. Photo David Lowndes.

Spalding United have hit the top of the Southern League Premier Division Central table after four wins in a row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ve reached the summit despite playing just two of their 12 league games at home and yet manager Jimmy Dean believes they can get even better.

Sports moved to the top with a 4-0 home win over Royston Town on Tuesday while previous leaders Harborough Town were dropping points at home to Stratford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Tulips’ will stay there for another week at least as the top two are both in FA Trophy first round action on Saturday with Dean’s men set for a juicy game against Northern Premier Midlands Division promotion chasers Corby Town (3pm).

"We've played some great football in the last couple of games and hopefully it sets the tone for what is to come next,” Dean told Lincs Online. "There is stuff that we've got to be better at, but we're only 12 games in and I am going to really endeavour to make sure that we improve at those things because there is a lot of potential with this squad of players.

"It's obvious to see the things that we're good at with the ball and there are a couple of things we need to get right when we're without it and then we'll be even better.”

Stamford AFC are involved in one of only two Premier Division Central fixtures on Saturday, They can catch the two teams directly above them if they can claim a first win of the season at home to Barwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bourne Town’s latest bid to get out of the Northern Premier Midlands Division relegation zone sees mid-table Coventry Sphinx at the Abbey Lawn.

United Counties Premier Division North teams Blackstones, Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town all lost midweek games.

Stones went down 3-0 at home to Newark & Sherwood United who had started the match bottom of the table. Deeping were 3-0 down at half-time at high fliers Newark Town before Ryan Cook grabbed a consolation goal. Wisbech lost 2-0 at Skegness.

Stones host second placed Kimberley Miners Welfare on Saturday when Deeping entertain fellow mid-table dwellers Heanor Town. Wisbech must take on Newark at the Fenland Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third-placed March Town host fourth-placed Moulton FC in the Premier Division South, while Yaxley visit fifth-placed Lutterworth Town.

FC Peterborough seem to play a big game every week and there's another on Saturday when Framlingham Town are at the Millfield Autoparts Stadium (3pm) in Thurlow Nunn Division One North. The city side are fifth, two places and three points behind their visitors.

In-form Whittlesey Athletic are at home to leaders Holland FC.

FIXTURES

FA Trophy first round: Spalding United v Corby Town.

National League North: Curzon Ashton v Peterborough Sports.

Southern Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC v Barwell.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Bourne Town v Coventry Sphinx.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United Counties Premier Division North: Blackstones v KImberley Miners Welfare, Deeping Rangers v Heanor Town, Wisbech Town v Newark.

United Counties Premier Division South: Lutterworth Town v Yaxley, March Town v Moulton.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Diss Town v FC Parson Drove, FC Peterborough v Framlingham Town, Holbeach United v Wivenhoe Town, Whittlesey Athletic v Holland FC.