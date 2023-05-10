Action from AFC Malborne v Hampton United. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Stanground completed their fixtures on Saturday with a 6-1 win at Wittering Premiair Reserves with Joe Graham, Nathan Smith and Dominik Szuster all scoring twice.

The city side finished the season with a nine-game unbeaten run, seven of which were won.

Sawtry closed the gap to the leaders to six points on Tuesday night with a 6-1 thrashing of Polonia with Matthew Church hitting a hat-trick.

Sawtry’s remaining games are at Wittering and at bottom club Stamford Lions.

Uppingham Town won the Peterborough League’s Senior Cup Final with a 4-2 final success over Premier Division rivals Holbeach United Reserves at Deeping Rangers FC.

The winners were 2-0 up after eight minutes through goals from Josh Porter and man of the match Jordan Neil. Ollie Lewis and Will Thomas also scored for Town with Jordan Keeble replying twice for Holbeach.

Uppingham are also favourites to win the Premier Division after a 4-2 Monday night win over Crowland Town took them to within two points of top, and they have two games in hand on leaders Moulton Harrox.

​Peterborough Rangers will seal the Division Three title with a point from their final game against Rippingale & Folkingham at the Grange on Thursday.

​They’re effectively champions now because of their vastly superior goal difference following a defeat for rivals Park Farm Reserves at Whittlesey A on Tuesday.

Rangers maintained their lead last weekend by beating Oundle Reserves 2-0 despite playing with 10 men for the final 30 minutes. Chris Brown and Dwayne Rankin scored.

There’s now a terrific three-way scrap for the Division Four title.

Youth Dreams Project jumped to the top after contrasting wins over Bourne A (4-3) and Leverington A (12-1).

They hold a one-point lead over Hampton United who toppled previous leaders AFC Malborne 4-1 last weekend with goals from Andrew Holt (2), Peter Hall and Joshua Ledwith.

Malborne are two points further back, but have games in hand over the top two.

Youth Dreams Project host Malborne on the final day of the season (May 18).

West Raven will retain their Sunday Morning Division One title by beating sole rivals Whittlesey Athletic at the Grange this weekend.

​Whittlesey handed the initiative over to the reigning champions by losing 1-0 at Cardea last Sunday. Jae Mead scored the goal.

Glinton & Northborough will be crowned champions of Division Two after their final game against Thorpe Wood Rangers was conceded by the opposition.

