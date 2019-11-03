Six-shooting Petreborough Sports, Deeping bow out of FA Vase, Spalding fight back against Stamford, Yaxley win, Holbeach beat Peterborough Northern Star, Blackstones win a nine-goal thriller

Peterborough Sports delivered a five-star second-half display as they crushed Stratford 6-0 in the Southern League Central Premier Division at the Bee Arena yesterday (November 2).

The city side led by a Josh Moreman goal at the break, but went to town in the second period with Mark Jones (2), Dion Sembie-Ferris, Josh McCammon and Moreman again hitting the target.

FA Vase action from Deeping Rangers v Stanway Rovers (yellow). Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports are up to 13th ahead of another winnable home game against Lowestoft on Tuesday (November 5), but one disappointment for the club was a crowd of just 152.

Yaxley won their Division One Central game at home to Thame United courtesy of a solitary Dalton Bettles goal, while Spalding United and Stamford AFC battled out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the South Esat Division of the Northerbn Premier League.

Stamford led 2-0 after just 19 minutes through Oliver Hill-Brown and Tom Siddons, but Spalding grabbed a point in front of 247 fans at tghe Sir Halley Stewart Field thanks to goals from Josh Brownhill and Jamie Jackson. The latter struck from the penalty spot 20 minutes from time.

There will be no long run in the FA Vase for Deeping Rangers this season. They followed last season’s record-breaking run to the last 32 with a second round exit at home to Eastern Counties League side Stanway Rovers yesterday.

A goal for recent signing Jack McGovern drew Deeping level at 1-1 in the 73rd minute, but Stanway scored twice in the last 15 minutes to claim victory.

Holbeach United are up to third in the United Counties Premier Division after easing to a 4-0 win over Peterborough Northern Star, while Blackstones are second in Division One after winning 5-4 at Wellingborough Whitworth. A last-gasp own goal sealed the win for Stones.

Jack Carter’s goal gave Whittlesey Athletic a fine 1-0 win over Harrowby United at Feldale Field.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 2

FA VASE

Second round: Deeping Rangers 1 (McGovern), Stanway Rovers 3.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Market Drayton 2, Wisbech Town 1 (Sanders); Spalding Utd 2 (Brownhill, Jackson), Stamford AFC 2 (Brown-Hill, Siddons).

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Central Division: Peterborough Sports 6 (Moreman 2, M. Jones 2, Sembie-Ferris, McCammon), Stratford 0.

Division One Central: Yaxley 1 (Bettles), Thame Utd 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach Utd 4 (Tinkler, Lockie, Avis, og), Peterborough Northern Star 0.

Division One: Rushden & Higham 4, Bourne Town 1; Wellingborough Whitworth 4, Blackstones 5 (Cowles, Papworth, Simpson, Clarke, og); Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Carter), Harrowby United 0.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Mulbarton Wanderers 4, March Town 2.