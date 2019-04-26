Six cup finals on Sunday

Have your say

There are six local cup finals on Sunday (April 28).

It all kicks-off at 10am when Pinchbeck United take on FC Peterborough in the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance Under 14 Hereward Cup Final at Chestnut Avenue.

At 10.30am Peterborough Polonia and Werrington Athletic contest the Under 11 Peterborough Charity Cup Final at Candy Street and at the same time Bretton FC tackle Nene Park in the Peterborough Sunday Morning League’s McCain Cup decider at Yaxley FC.

The Under 14 League Cup Final between Yaxley & ICA Sports kicks off at 12.30pm at Chestnut Avenue and at 2pm Spalding United Blue and Peterborough Nene kick off in the under 13 Charity Cup Final at Candy Street.

And finally at 5.30pm Ploughman play West Raven in the final of the Peterborough Sunday Senior Cup at Candy Street.

West Raven beat Ploughman 5-3 in a thrilling Hereward Cup Final earlier this month,