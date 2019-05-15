Sack all the boring bosses and the greatest creation in Football League history

There has been much sympathy for Chris Hughton following his post-season sacking at Brighton.

I understand why as he’s a decent man with a strong track record of getting clubs into the Premier League.

Dwight Gayle.

But his teams tend to be boring and after a while fans want more than just an annual fight against relegation.

Hughton’s Brighton were well-funded last summer and they finished just two points above Cardiff City who were written off before the season started.

Sacking Hughton is a smart move by the Brighton board. Their new man can have all pre-season to create a more entertaining team who even score the odd goal. Now if Burnley can just get rid of Sean Dyche, the number of boring top-flight teams would shrink further.

The play-offs remain one of the the greatest creations in Football League history. Peterborough United’s season would have been over in January without them.

Things I’ve noticed during this season’s play-off fun.

1) I presume the best referees get the biggest games. If that’s happened this season I’m now even more worried for the future. Hopeless red card decisions like the one for mild-mannered West Brom striker Dwight Gayle, and terrible penalty decisions have blighted the semi-finals.

2) The standard of League Two football is awful. It makes me even more grateful for the comforting presence of Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

3) Diving seems so much worse when lower division donkeys are the ones cheating.