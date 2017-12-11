ROUND-UP: Netherton happy despite late Lions leveller, 39 goals in just 15 games for Jake, first defeat for Whittlesey side, FC Peterborough hand out a lesson to Ramsey

Netherton were denied second place by an equaliser two minutes from time in their big Peterborough Premier Division game at Stamford Lions on Saturday (December 9), but manager Jon Harrison insisted he was still a happy man.

A debut goal for Karl Gibbs just before the break looked set to give Netherton a second win of the season against one of their title tivals, but Rob Forster grabbed a deserved 88th minute leveller for the home side.

Stamford Lions celebrate their late equaliser against Netherton United. Photo: James Richardson.

Netherton remain fourth, six points behind leaders Moulton Harrox, but with two games in hand and a superior goal difference. Harrox’s scheduled game at Warboys fell foul of the bad weather.

Lions are up to second, a point ahead of Netherton, but they have also played two more games than the city side. Third placed Peterborough Sports Reserves were also a victim of the weather.

“It was a disappointing finish,” Harrison stated. “But I’d have taken four points against one of our main rivals before the season started.”

Only two other top-flight games took place with goals from Joseph Graham, Andre Jose and Taylor Hunter scoring in Sawtry’s 3-2 win at Ketton and Alex Dalton on target in Whittlesey Athletic’s 1-1 home draw with Holbeach United Reserves. Joe Fowler equalised for Holbeach 15 minutes from time.

Netherton havce just hit the front at Stamford Lions. Photo: James Richardson.

In Division One, Peterborough Polonia’s title challenge was dented by the competition’s best marksman. Jake Clitheroe scored four in a 5-1 win for Tydd St Mary to take his tally for the season to 39 goals in just 15 appearances.

There was a first defeat of the Division Two season for Whittlesey Athletic Reserves who went down to a shock 5-0 battering at Stamford Lions Reserves. Josh Collins scored a hat-trick against a side who would have gone top with a point.

Premiair jumped to the top of Division Three with a 7-2 win over Farcet. Aaron Sawyer (2), Lee Clementson, Jamie Rose, Ryan Alban, Christopher Ward and an opponent scored their goals.

Stamford Lions A stretched their lead at the top of Division Four to four points with a 7-2 win at Netherton United B. Bailey Pillin scored twice.

Karl Gibbs (red) scored on his Netherton United debut. Photo: James Richardson.

FC Peterborough dished out a football lesson to Ramsey to reach the quarter finals of the PFA Challenge Cup. Arslan Ali scored twice in a 5-2 win. “It was a great game,” FC Peterborough manager Imtiaz Ali stated. “We gave them a lesson in football. I’m still buzzing.”

Thomas Klinkovics scored a hat-trick as Brotherhood Sports eased into the quarter finals of the Northants Area Cup with a 6-1 success over city rivals Orton Rangers.

RESULTS

Saturday, December 9

Premier Division

Ketton 2, Sawtry 3 (Graham, Jose, Hunter); Stamford Lions 1 (Forster), Netherton United 1 (Gibbs); Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Dalton), Holbeach United Res 1 (Fowler).

Postponed: Leverington v Peterborough Sports Reserves, Sutton Bridge Ubnited v ICA Sports, Warboys Town v Moulton Harrox.

PFA Senior Cup

Second round

Postponed: Thorney v Long Sutton Athletic.