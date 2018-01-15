ROUND-UP: Netherton beat strengthened Sports, Thorney break ICA duck, Sawtry’s spotkick woe, Lions close in on top spot, Bretton make Eye blink at last

Netherton United moved into the semi-finals of the Peterborough League’s President’s Shield with a hard-fought win over a strengthened Peterborough Sports Reserves team.

Sports’ senior team were without an Evo Stik League fixture so a few dropped down three levels to bolster their young reserve side.

Action from Netherton's 1-0 win over Peterborough Sports Reserves (blue). Photo: David Lowndes.

But, despite the presence of local superstar and former Netherton player Josh Moreman in the opposition, the hosts emerged triumphant 1-0 thanks to 15th-minute goal from set-piece wizard Dan Fountain whose shot struck the crosbar and the visiting goalkeeper before crossing the line.

Sports had chances to equalise before the break with Dylan Kilford striking a post and were enraged when a last-gasp equaliser from substitute Ethan Atkins was chalked off for a foul on Netherton ‘keeper Aaron Keir.

Thorney and Holbeach United are also through to the last four after wins over ICA Sports and Sawtry respectively.

Thorney had never beaten ICA in a competitive fixture, but goals from Leon Gellizeau and Adam Scott in a 2-1 win ended that run.

Netherton United Reserves before a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Crowland, back, left to right, Krystan Oconowski, Patrick Kelly, Samuel Thompson, Mike Valentine, Francoise Deboisie, Fred McLina. (front) Elvis Muniry, Schubert Simoes, Asprilla Muniry, Ricardo Passos, Micael Goncalves, Rahul Setto.

Holbeach beat Sawtry 3-0 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Tigers’ keeper Anthony Johnson saved all three Sawtry spot-kicks and the villagers also missed numerous chances in open play.

“Even our goal was own goal,” moaned Sawtry manager Julian Spalding. “We huffed and puffed, but never looked like blowing a goal in. Training drill for this week will be penalties and one-on-ones.”

The final quarter-final between Whittlesey Athletic and Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox takes place at Feldale Field this Saturday (January 20).

In the Premier Division, Stamford Lions maintained their title push with a 2-1 win at Leverington. Tom Edwards scored a second half winner after Luke Ball had shot Lions in front in the first-half. Lions are two points behind Harrox who have played one fewer game, but will go top with a home win over Warboys on Saturday.

Daniel Pick bagged a hat-trick as Deeping Rangers Reserves won 4-0 at bottom club Langtoft United, while Warboys saw off AFC Stanground 6-2.

Crowland won 2-0 at Netherton United Reserves in Division One and in Division Two leaders Eye United lost their unbeaten record as a single goal from Jamie Graham was enough to seal victory for Bretton North End.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 13

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Langtoft Utd 0, Deeping Rangers Res 4 (Pick 3, Dixon); Leverington Sports 1, Stamford Lions 2 (Ball, Edwards); Warboys Town 6 (Brown 2, Thornton 2, Hyde, Whitfield), AFC Stanground 2 (Dean, Barron).

President’s Shield (quarter-finals): Netherton United 1 (Fountain), Peterborough Sports Res 0; Sawtry 1 (own goal), Holbeach United Res 1 (Keeble); Thorney 2 (Gellizeau, Scott), Peterborough ICA Sports 1.