ROUND-UP: Four for Fisher as Netherton win again, Harrox win the big game, hat-tricks for Donohoe and Glover, first win of the year for Stanground, semi-final successes for city sides and Parson Drove

The Peterborough Premier Division’s top scorer was at it again as Netherton United strengthened their grip on top spot yesterday (March 24).

Zack Fisher scored four times as the city side romped to a 6-0 win at Holbeach United Reserves to stay four points clear of the rest. Karl Gibbs and Steve Mastin also netted.

Oundle Town Reserves before their 3-2 defeat at Brotherhood Sports in a PFA Junior Cup semi-final, back row, left to right, (back) Paul McLaughlin, Hemal Godhania, Steven Ward, Wayne Wright, Neil Godhania, Gareth Packer, Luke Keane, Jamie Stock, front, Ryan Pickstone, John Sturgeon, Ricky Brown, Will Harris, Sean Treagus, Nathan Butler, Rian Kilgour.

Fisher now has 39 goals in 25 appearances.

Moulton Harrox moved up to second after winning the big game of the day at Stamford Lions 1-0. Lions had started the day in second, but Bobby Patterson’s 30th minute strike proved decisive.

Harrox can close the gap on Netherton to a point when they play their game in hand against Holbeach on Wednesday.

ICA Sports are up to fourth after crushing city rivals Peterborough Sports Reserves 5-0. Nathan Glover bagged a hat-trick.

Action from Brotherhood Sports and Oundle Town Reserves (stripes). Photo: David Lowndes.

Sam Donohoe was another hat-trick hero as fifth-placed Thorney continued their fine season with a 5-1 win over Sutton Bridge United. George Edwards and Bradley Kemp also netted - it was the latter’s first goal for the club.

AFC Stanground recorded their first win of 2018 in a battle of the bottom two against Langtoft United. Josh Staggs (2) and Grant McClean scored in the city side’s 3-1 win.

Alec Dalton scored twice as Whittlesey Athletic beat Deeping Rangers 3-1, while Ketton came from behind to beat Leverington 5-3.

The PFA Junior Cup Final will be an all Division Three affair after semi-final wins for Brotherhood Sports and Cardea yesterday. Sports pipped Oundle Town Reserves 3-2, while Division Three leaders Cardea saw off Division Four table-topped Stamford Lions A 3-1 with Kieran Hart (2) and Antonio Esposito on the mark at Borderville.

And Division Two title challengers Parson Drove are still on course for an awesome foursome of trophies.

They reached their third cup final by pipping Linton Granta Reserves 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in their Cambs Junior Challenge Cup semi-final.

Eye United were comfortable 4-0 winners of their rearranged Intrenediate Shield semi-final against Premiair. The first tie had been abandoned with the scores level at 2-2 after the referee fell ill.

RESULTS

Saturday, March 24

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground 3 (J. Staggs 2, McClean) Langtoft Utd 1; Holbeach United Res 0, Netherton United 6 (Fisher 4, Gibbs, Mastin); Ketton 5, Leverington Sports 3; Peterborough Sports Res 0, Peterborough ICA Sports 5 (N. Glover 3, Flatters, Bratcher); Stamford Lions 0, Moulton Harrox 1 (Patterson); Thorney 5 (Donohoe 3, Edwards, Kemp), Sutton Bridge United 1; Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Dalton 2, Gilbert), Deeping Rangers Res 1.

Intermediate Shield

Semi-final: Premiair 0, Eye United 4 (Buckle, Law, Bucciero, Gargan).

PFA JUNIOR CUP

Semi-finals: Brotherhood Sports 3, Oundle Town Res 2 (Butler, Pickstone); Stamford Lions ‘A’ 1 (Brown), Cardea 3 (Hart 2, Esposito)

Cambs Junior Challenge CuP

Semi-final: Linton Granta Res 2, FC Parson Drove 2.

(Parson Drove won 5-4 on penalties)