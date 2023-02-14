Action from FC Peterborough (green) v Tydd. Photo: Tim Symonds

​Cardea have won all 10 Division Two matches this season and looked set for a semi-final spot when easing into a 2-0 half-time lead over their divisional rivals with goals from Giles Abban and Kyle Ginns.

But Park Farm hit back to pinch the tie with second-half strikes from Riley Deadman, Liam Nightingale and Kai Taylor. The winning goal arrived in the 87th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FC Hampton also moved into the semi-finals with a 3-2 win at Wisbech Town Reserves. Sam Gilbert, Adam Hart and Kris Kefford scored for the city side against higher level opponents.

A goal for FC Peterborough v Tydd. Photo: Tim Symonds

Wittering Premiai Reserves won their quarter-final tie 3-1 over Deeping United.

Division One side Peterborough City had already reached the Chellenge Cup semi-finals and they are now into the last four of the Northants Area Trophy after a 4-0 stroll at AFC Rushden & Diamonds Academy. Joseph Kelly, Thomas Lancaster, Alfie Webb and Gavin Elliott were the men on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sawtry suffered a shock 3-2 Peterborough League Cup defeat at Holbeach Sports, but Polonia blasted their way through with a 6-2 success at Long Sutton Reserves. Karol Narojczyk scored twice.

There are just five points covering the top six in Division One.

Leaders Stanground Sports beat Long Sutton 3-1 with goals from Dominykas Butkus, George Edwards and Gabriel Bowden.

Park Farm Pumas Reserves kept the presure on long-time Division Three leaders Peterborough Rangers with a 4-3 victory against Oundle Reserves. The Park Farm goals came from Matthew Oliver (2), Cory Rose and Isaac Kyereme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers duffed up Ketton & Casterton 7-1 with Cameron Guest scoring twice.

Moulton Harrox have emerged as the biggest challengers to long-time leaders FC Peterborough in the race for the Premier Division title.

​Harrox beat Wittering Premiair 5-0 to make it seven top-flight wins in a row, which includes a success over the current table-toppers.

Declan Earth (2), Louis Steadman, Gary Chappell and Ian Bradbury scored the goals for the home side who are eight points behind FC Peterborough with three games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city side maintained their still healthy advantage with a 3-0 success over Tydd thanks to goals from Hamza Akram, Arslan Ali and Ayman Trabelsi.

West Raven won an incident-packed Northants Sunday Cup quarter-final with Wellingborough Teq at the Grange.

​The visitors missed a penalty at 0-0 before goals from Daryn Whiteman and Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot sealed a 2-1 success for the city side in a fractious encounter.