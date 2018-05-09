Promotion number five! World record-breaking keeper Paul Bastock bows out on a high

Paul Bastock has decided to hang up his gloves and end his career on a high - after securing his fifth promotion.

The Boston-based goalkeeper - nicknamed The Cat - has ended his 30-year career after a staggering 1,277 competitive matches - and a year to remember.

“My body is fine, probably better than it has been. But I just felt that, after the year I’ve had, I could end with a promotion,” Bazza said.

Bastock made headlines in November after beating Peter Shilton’s world record 1,249 competitive matches, a feat which saw him invited to the PFA Player of the Year awards and the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Since then the stopper - who has turned out for Cambridge United, Rushden and Diamonds and many more clubs - has returned to doing the business on the pitch, guiding Wisbech Town to promotion from the UCL Premier last Tuesday night.

However, the Fenmen just missed out the title by goal difference, pipped by Yaxley after their 1-1 draw with Daventry on Saturday.

“It felt like we’d lost afterwards,” confessed Bastock, Boston United’s all-time appearance record holder, having played 625 matches for the Pilgrims and winning the Dr Martens and Conference league titles.

“We didn’t celebrate promotion on Tuesday night because we wanted to concentrate on getting the job done.

“But getting promoted was a great achievement, when I joined the club earlier in the season we were 16th and promotion wasn’t something we even dreamt about.”