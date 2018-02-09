PREVIEW: Netherton aim to end three years of PFA Senior Cup pain

Netherton United are intent on ending three years of pain by winning the PFA Senior Cup for the first time.

The memory of a penalty shootout defeat at the hands of Coates (now Whittlesey) in the 2015 final at London Road still hurts manager Jon Harrison and the handful of players who remain at the Peterborough Premier Division club.

Coates celebrate their PFA Senior Cup Final success in 2015.

That’s one reason why Harrison is treating a quarter-final tie at First Division promotion chasers Long Sutton tomorrow (February 10) so seriously.

“Winning this competition would mean a lot to the players, especially those who came so close three years ago,” Harrison said.

“Myself, then captain Ben Daly, Chris Hansford and Steve Mastin were all involved that night. It was an agonising defeat.

“It’s important we don’t get too carried away though. The final is a long way off and Long Sutton are a very good side.

“They will be hard to beat. They’re going well in Division One and if they can get their best players on the pitch it will be a very tough match. We will give our all as usual and see what happens.”

Netherton warmed up by going back to the top of the Premier Division with a 7-1 win over bottom club Langtoft United last weekend. Top-flight top scorer Zack Fisher grabbed a hat-trick to make it 31 goals for the season in just 21 appearances.

The city side will lose top spot tomorrow if Stamford Lions win their home match against AFC Stanground. Lions dropped to third after losing to a single goal from Thorney’s Adam Scott last weekend.

Moulton Harrox are second - they won through to another Lincs Junior Cup Final last weekend - but they are also in PFA Cup quarter-final action this weekend at home to Deeping Rangers.

Whittlesey Athletic host Holbeach United reserves in the other quarter-final to be played this Saturday.

Holders ICA Sports play their quarter-final at fading Division One side Peterborough Polonia on February 17.

It’s a big day of PFA and county cup action tomorrow. Peterborough Division Three side Brotherhood Sports travel to Irthlingborough Rangers for a Northants Area Cup semi-final.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 10

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton v Warboys Town, Leverington Sports v Peterborough Sports Reserves, Stamford Lions v AFC Stanground, Sutton Bridge United v ICA Sports, Thorney v Langtoft United.

PFA Senior Cup

Quarter-finals: Long Sutton v Netherton United, Moulton Harrox v Deeping Rangers Reserves, Whittlesey Athletic v Holbeach United Reserves.

PFA Challenge Cup

Quarter-final: Eye United v Tydd St Mary.

PFA Minor Cup

Quarter-final: AFC Orton v Glinton & Northborough Reserves.

Northants Area Cup

Semi-final: Irthlingborough Rangers v Brotherhood Sports.

Cambs Junior Challenge Cup

Quarter-final: FC Parson Drove v Bar Hill Reserves.