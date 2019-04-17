Prestigious appointment for Peterborough-based Football League referee

Have your say

Peterborough-based Football League referee Neil Hair is currently officiating at the prestigious Dallas Cup tournament in the United States.

The Stanground Academy PE instructor was selected to be the Football League representative at an event which attracts youth teams from all over the world.

Hair’s first game was between under 19 teams from Mexico and South Africa.

Hair has enjoyed a successful first season on the Football League list.

He has hardly been involved in any controversy, even though he cautioned three players for simulation in a recent League One match between AFC Wimbledon and Accrington.

Hair is a former Football League assistant referee, a role he ditched in order to referee.