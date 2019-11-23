Premier League team bid for Peterborough United star, ex-Newcastle United man eyes Doncaster Rovers contract, Blackpool could lose key striker - League One and Two gossip

Have your say

The January transfer window is fast approaching with EFL clubs on the lookout for deals...

Ex-Newcastle and Sunderland goalkeeper Steve Harper has re-joined the Magpies as a coach.

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry claims even a 2million bid wouldnt be enough to tempt them to sell Marcus Maddison in January with interest from three Championship clubs. (Shields Gazette)

Charlton Athletic are considering the possibility of a move for Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet if they lose Lyle Taylor in the January transfer window. (South London Press)

Bahlul Mustafazade, the Azerbaijan international defender linked with Celtic and Sunderland over the past 12 months, has again reiterated his desire to play overseas. (The Scotsman)

Dover Athletic manager Andy Hessenthaler has expressed a desire to extend Ruel Sotirious loan deal from Leyton Orient. (Kent Live)

Oxford United defender Kevin Berkoe has joined Oxford City on a 28-day loan. (Banbury Cake)

Ex-Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United striker Adam Cunnington is one of the latest players to join Romford. (Non League Daily)

38-year-old James Coppinger wants to sign a new contract at Doncaster Rovers but admits he may be at the back of the queue. (Doncaster Free Press)