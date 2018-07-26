Your chance to appear in the official Peterborough United squad photo

Peterborough United are completing preparations ahead of the new season with the annual squad photograph scheduled to take place on Thursday August 2 at 11am.

As official club sponsors, Mick George Ltd are offering one lucky Posh fan the chance to appear alongside the entire squad, management team and chairman, in the photo.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To register, please visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/poshphoto18, detailing why you think your applicant would be suitable, before noon on Monday July 30.

Please note that successful candidates will need to be available between 10.30am-11.30am on Thursday August 2, and dressed in the Peterborough United FC replica shirt.

The lucky winner will be selected at random and informed before 5pm on Monday July 30.