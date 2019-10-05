Wycombe Wanderers v. Peterborough United LIVE: Tough trip for Posh against high-flying Chairboys

Marcus Maddison in action for Posh against Wycombe last season. Photo: Joe Dent
Marcus Maddison in action for Posh against Wycombe last season. Photo: Joe Dent
0
Have your say

Peterborough United will seek to become the first team to win at Wycombe this season (kick-off 3pm).

Victory could take Posh into the play-offs and would close the gap on the automatic promotion spots.